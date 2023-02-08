My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 22)

Steve Cropley celebrates 50 years as a motoring writer this week, and we spend a little time on it in Episode 22 of the My Week In Cars podcast - he doesn't want to dwell too long. As well, then, our resident gearheads talk the Motorsport UK awards, good trophies, the Ford Ranger Raptor, the threat - or otherwise - of AI and, of course, bring you your correspondence.
