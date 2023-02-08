BACK TO ALL NEWS
My Week In Cars: New Steve Cropley/Matt Prior podcast (ep. 22)

This week the boys talk motorsport awards, AI in car design, and mark Cropley's 50 years as a motoring hack
8 February 2023

Steve Cropley celebrates 50 years as a motoring writer this week, and we spend a little time on it in Episode 22 of the My Week In Cars podcast - he doesn't want to dwell too long. As well, then, our resident gearheads talk the Motorsport UK awards, good trophies, the Ford Ranger Raptor, the threat - or otherwise - of AI and, of course, bring you your correspondence.

Make sure you never miss an Autocar podcast. Subscribe to our podcasts via Apple PodcastsSpotifyAmazon Podcasts or your preferred podcast platform.

