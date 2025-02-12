BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Morgan boss: UK sports car makers urgently need clarity on 2030
UP NEXT
Private car park rule change to eliminate 'five-minute fines'

Morgan boss: UK sports car makers urgently need clarity on 2030

Firm warns "clock is ticking" for it to develop an electric car by 2030 but doesn't know if this will be required of it

Felix Page
News
5 mins read
12 February 2025

The boss of Morgan has called for urgent clarity on how British low-volume sports car makers will be impacted by the UK government’s mandated electrification timeline.

Currently, manufacturers that sell fewer than 2500 cars in the UK are exempt from the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which requires mainstream firms to achieve an 80% EV mix by 2030, but it has yet to be confirmed whether these firms will be similarly spared from having to stop pure-ICE car sales from that date.

On current planning, the sale of new pure-ICE cars will be banned from 2030, with only hybrids capable of a “meaningful” electric range – the definition of which has yet to be confirmed – remaining on sale until 2035, at which point all new cars sold in the UK must be pure-electric.

Related articles

The government is engaged in a consultation with car makers over potential adjustments to this pathway, as organic demand for EVs lags behind its mandated targets.

But Morgan MD Matthew Hole said there remains “a lot of ambiguity” around what smaller car companies can sell in the coming years and time is running out to make a decision.

Asked by what date he needs clarity about whether Morgan will be allowed any exemptions, Hole said: "To be honest, we are past it. To get a car in production for 2030 as an EV, we need two-and-a-half to three years, based on where we are today, so we've got a little bit of time left. But the clock is ticking pretty hard at the moment - and for manufacturers like us, that's a hard deadline. We have to plan our investment. I can't really find out on 1 January 2027; I'm planning my investment to 2030 now."

Morgan, like fellow lightweight specialists Caterham, Ariel and BAC, currently sells no hybrid or electric models and so stands to be dramatically impacted if it's unable to offer pure-ICE cars in its home market in five years’ time.

Hole said there is currently "just way too much ambiguity" in the UK compared with other markets around the world, adding: "If we need an EV in 2030 or we need an EV in 2035, they are two very different things, and they significantly change how we do our product planning going forward.

Morgan Matthew Hole

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Subaru Forester review 2025 001 front pan
Subaru Forester
7
Subaru Forester
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 39
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
GWM ORA 03 GT 2025 jb20250129 7727
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
Maserati Granturismo Folgore review 2025 001 front cornering
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
7
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review

View all car reviews

Back to top

"Our customers are telling us that they would like to keep on buying internal combustion engines, and the legislation isn't clear today on when we will be required and forced to move to EVs in all markets.

"We have other markets around the world, and they are internal combustion-engined, and our cars are incredibly clean. It's an incredibly clean engine and transmission package, the cars are really lightweight, they're low-emission, they're actually really sustainable by design."

Asked if Morgan could stop selling cars in the UK completely if its products become non-compliant, Hole said: "That's an outcome I would never want, because this is our home market: it's the country we all live in, we all love and where we build our cars.

"Morgan would survive. However, that's not something we want to do. That would be a very last resort."

While it faces up to uncertainty in its home market, Morgan has shifted focus to a programme of global expansion. It has entered the US market and ramped up its presence in the Middle East and there are more announcements on future export markets to come.

"For us, it's about finding new markets and understanding legislations,” Hole said. "The outlook in the UK is not clear at the moment. However, the UK is becoming a smaller part of our business.

"At the end of last year, we entered into the US market, and that has been a really important point of diversification for us. We're able to sell 325 cars a year in the US, which is about half of the cars we build. So that's a massive improvement.

"There are markets around the world that we do understand, and we know the longevity in those markets.

"In the European Union, there is actually relative stability: we know where we are with the regulations and our cars are type-approved in Europe first and foremost. They're all European small-series-approved and then we have GB approval subsequently."

Despite the uncertainty in the UK, Hole said that the government is "engaging with" the UK's low-volume sports car makers - and he is due to speak with government officials on the electrification of niche vehicle makers, along with the bosses of Caterham, BAC and Ariel.

Advertisement
Back to top

"We're all very friendly with one another, and we are interested in preserving this industry," Hole said. "The previous government made some concessions for small manufacturers, and I ultimately believe sense will prevail here and some accommodations will be made about internal combustion engines in manufacturers like this. My sense of the mood is that that will happen."

In spite of the ongoing appeal of its ICE cars, Morgan has begun development work on an EV - although Hole said it won't launch one until it's confident that an EV can perform and behave similarly to a Super 3, Plus Four or Plus Six.

Morgan Super 3

"We haven't stopped the electrification plan, but what's fundamental is that our cars are lightweight and quite dynamic, and they're becoming more and more dynamic," he said. "And it's important that when we introduce an EV to the market, it also has to be lightweight, it has to be dynamic. That's a core part of Morgan's DNA. It can't be a big car and a heavy car."

Hole revealed that Morgan is working with an unnamed vehicle manufacturer on a new platform for future electric sports cars that fit that brief.

He declined to give full details of this project but said Morgan is "very, very closely" collaborating with its partner on the development of the new EV platform, rather than looking to secure a pure-supply arrangement, as it has with four- and six-cylinder engines from BMW currently.

Advertisement
Back to top

Indeed, Morgan is "able to actually give the OEM a little bit of support and direction" in the development process, he said.

Hole revealed that the partner firm already "has a version of the architecture that will fit in one of their brands quite well, and they believe that the needs of Morgan are quite aligned to it," suggesting it's a large automotive group that owns a similarly positioned lightweight sports car brand.

In 2023, Morgan revealed an electric version of the Super 3 as a testbed and research tool for future production models. Based around the petrol car's body and aluminium monocoque, the XP-1 concept was powered by a 134bhp motor in the transmission tunnel and had a 33kWh battery in its nose, promising a range of around 150 miles.

Morgan said at the time that it would be subject to testing and inspection regimes as tough as those for production cars, but no developments of the prototype have been revealed since and the company's role in developing a bespoke EV platform suggests future electric Morgans won't be closely based on existing cars.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Mokka X 1.4i Turbo EcoTEC Elite Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,498
43,274miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Roc 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£23,498
9,322miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£10,698
49,505miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0 TSI SEL Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£16,498
6,178miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Ford Focus 1.5 TDCi Zetec Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£6,998
66,558miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Volkswagen Tiguan 2.0 TDI R-Line DSG 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£30,998
7,245miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Active Premium + Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,998
24,299miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Dacia Sandero Stepway 0.9 TCe Ambiance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£5,998
43,026miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 Griffin Edition Euro 6 5dr
2021
£12,998
9,485miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all cars
In partnership with
Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
2
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 12 February 2025

Won't there still be secondhand Morgan's?, who are going to service these ICE cars?, won't there be a business in servicing old Morgan's?

xxxx 12 February 2025

Long article but at the end of the day Sir Flip Flop will be using the consultation paper and any loop holes within it to break another manifesto promise.

Latest Reviews

Subaru Forester review 2025 001 front pan
Subaru Forester
7
Subaru Forester
electrogenics mazda mx5 2025 jh 39
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
Electrogenic Mazda MX-5
GWM ORA 03 GT 2025 jb20250129 7727
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
Maserati Granturismo Folgore review 2025 001 front cornering
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
7
Maserati Granturismo Folgore
Mercedes G580 review 2025 001 front tracking
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review
8
Mercedes-Benz G-Class electric review

View all car reviews