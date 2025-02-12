The boss of Morgan has called for urgent clarity on how British low-volume sports car makers will be impacted by the UK government’s mandated electrification timeline.

Currently, manufacturers that sell fewer than 2500 cars in the UK are exempt from the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, which requires mainstream firms to achieve an 80% EV mix by 2030, but it has yet to be confirmed whether these firms will be similarly spared from having to stop pure-ICE car sales from that date.

On current planning, the sale of new pure-ICE cars will be banned from 2030, with only hybrids capable of a “meaningful” electric range – the definition of which has yet to be confirmed – remaining on sale until 2035, at which point all new cars sold in the UK must be pure-electric.

The government is engaged in a consultation with car makers over potential adjustments to this pathway, as organic demand for EVs lags behind its mandated targets.

But Morgan MD Matthew Hole said there remains “a lot of ambiguity” around what smaller car companies can sell in the coming years and time is running out to make a decision.

Asked by what date he needs clarity about whether Morgan will be allowed any exemptions, Hole said: "To be honest, we are past it. To get a car in production for 2030 as an EV, we need two-and-a-half to three years, based on where we are today, so we've got a little bit of time left. But the clock is ticking pretty hard at the moment - and for manufacturers like us, that's a hard deadline. We have to plan our investment. I can't really find out on 1 January 2027; I'm planning my investment to 2030 now."

Morgan, like fellow lightweight specialists Caterham, Ariel and BAC, currently sells no hybrid or electric models and so stands to be dramatically impacted if it's unable to offer pure-ICE cars in its home market in five years’ time.

Hole said there is currently "just way too much ambiguity" in the UK compared with other markets around the world, adding: "If we need an EV in 2030 or we need an EV in 2035, they are two very different things, and they significantly change how we do our product planning going forward.