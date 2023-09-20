MGB reborn with electric power, keeps manual gearbox

MGB restomod specialist Frontline Cars has relaunched with a pair of bespoke sports cars based on the classic MGB GT, led by an electric conversion that pairs an electric motor with a fully functional manual gearbox.

Dubbed the Bee GT, the electric model is intended to be “engaging and a pleasure to drive without compromise”, in spite of the shift to a modern powertrain. Its Hyper 9 100V motor is said to provide torque delivery comparable with a conventional combustion engine's, revving to 9000rpm. It sends 114bhp and 162lb ft through the rear wheels, allowing the Bee GT to dispatch the 0-62mph sprint in 8.8sec.

The motor allows the Bee to start and stop in any of its five gears, according to Frontline, and it cannot stall as a conventional combustion engine would. Moreover, the Bee can be driven exclusively in second and third gear, if so desired.

A 40kWh battery provides a claimed range of 140 miles – the “range needed for enjoyable electric car ownership”, said Frontline. Recharging the Bee from empty to full takes around five hours using a 7kWh charge point.

The Bee is significantly lighter than most electric sports cars. Whereas an Abarth 500e weighs 1410kg, the MG conversion tips the scales at just 1186kg, spread evenly over each axle.

Inside, the Bee replaces the MGB’s rev counter with a power delivery gauge, displaying how much of the motor’s potential – or energy recuperation – is being used. The remaining range is displayed on the fuel gauge.

The exterior styling tweaks are similarly subtle, with a set of period-correct Dunlop racing wheels and a more aggressive front chin spoiler. It is offered as both a coupé and a roadster, with the latter dropping the ‘GT’ moniker.