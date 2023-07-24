BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes to unveil entry-level EV concept at Munich motor show

New CLA-size concept will draw on learnings from wind-cheating EQXX and is likely to sit atop MMA underpinnings
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
24 July 2023

Mercedes will preview a future entry-level model with a new concept car at this year's Munich motor show in early September.

Autocar understands the new concept will preview a follow-up to the new CLA, which has recently been spotted testing ahead of its arrival in 2025 with in-house-developed electric and mild-hybrid petrol drivetrains. 

Mercedes-Benz has committed to offering an EV in every market segment by 2025, and in Munich the concept will join the Vision EQXX and Vision One-Eleven, also concepts designed to preview technology to be used on future models.

Three other ‘entry luxury’ models will be introduced by the German firm over the next three years as part of the restructuring of its compact car line-up under its Electric First strategy.

This will involve a line-up simplification, reducing the number of compact models from four to seven, and the eventual axing of the combustion-powered A-Class.

The new concept is designed to provide a "vision for class-leading innovation, design and digital experience" and will draw on learnings from the slipstreamer-like EQXX which in testing was able to travel 747 miles from Stuttgart to Goodwood on a single charge.

The EQXX was also underpinned by the firm's new Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA), which will be introduced under ICE models by next year and likely feature underneath this as-yet-unnamed concept. 

Mercedes has already confirmed the tech used in the EQXX will be used in production, with a spokesman telling Autocar: "Many innovations from this technology programme will soon find their way into our production vehicles".

“As well as specific components and technologies, this includes the highly agile, multi-disciplinary development approach as well as the software and digital tools used during the development process,” he continued.

The EQXX promises a real-world range of more than 620 miles - 167 more than the current flagship EQS.

Cars underpinned by the MMA are also likely to have more spacious interiors than older ICE models, thanks to the lack of a transmission tunnel and slim battery pack.

They will also be more luxurious inside, in line with Mercedes' pledge to focus more on high-margin luxury cars.

