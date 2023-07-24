Mercedes CLA concept previews "phenomenally efficient" EV

Mercedes has shown its hi-tech 466-mile CLA replacement - the Concept CLA - at the 2023 Munich motor show, just over a year before the production version is set to head to UK showrooms.

The Tesla Model 3 rival will be available with pure electric and combustion engine drivetrains, as well as rear- and four-wheel drive options.

On show is a 223bhp electric variant with rear-wheel drive and a two-speed transmission. Other outputs will include a base level 201bhp variant and a scorching hot dual-motor four-wheel drive AMG model, earmarked for launch in 2025.

Mercedes has confirmed that the new CLA will be the first in a range of MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) based models, including next generation Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes EQA and Mercedes EQB, to receive a new type of electric motor developed and produced in house.

In a further development, Mercedes says its third electric saloon will offer the choice of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide (NMC) batteries, with energy capacity of between 58kWh and 85kWh, Autocar has been told.

The lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) unit pioneers a new construction technique, with its cell modules held in place with adhesive rather than screws for reduced weight and more compact packaging.

Crucially, the new CLA will be the first production car from Mercedes-Benz to support an 800-volt electric architecture, allowing charging at up to 250kW on a rapid DC charger. This enables a 248-mile top-up in just 15 minutes, according to Mercedes.

Additionally, the Concept CLA Class receives bi-directional charging capability, hinting the production version will be able to perform vehicle-to-home (V2H), vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-appliance (V2A) tasks.