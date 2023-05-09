BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes-Benz CLS production to end in August
UP NEXT
Volvo confirms EX30 entry-level EV will be revealed in June

Mercedes-Benz CLS production to end in August

Upmarket four-door coupé to be retired after three generations to free up assembly capacity for new E-Class
News
2 mins read
9 May 2023

Production of the Mercedes-Benz CLS is set to cease after 19 years and three model generations.

In a recent advisory to its international operations, Mercedes-Benz said the four-door coupé will be retired in August to free up assembly capacity for the new sixth-generation E-Class at its plant in Sindelfingen, Germany.

 The current third-generation CLS, codenamed C257, has been in production since 2018, meaning it will have been in production for five years – shorter than originally planned.

Related articles

Without a successor model in the development pipeline, the CLS name will be retired from the line-up, a Mercedes-Benz official revealed to Autocar.

Production of the original CLS (C219) ran from 2004 to 2010 and the second-generation CLS (C218) was produced between 2010 and 2018.

The original CLS pioneered the coupé-like saloon genre in the premium segment upon its launch, giving rise to a series of competitors from rival car makers, including the Audi A7 Sportback and BMW 6 Series Gran Coupé.

All three generations of the CLS have been heavily based on the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the two having shared platforms, drivetrains and key components such as suspension and electrical architectures down through the years.

Among the key design elements distinguishing the CLS are its bold front end, high-set waistline, curved roof and sloping boot line.

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS 400d 2018 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

A Shooting Brake variant of the second-generation CLS was introduced in 2012 as a more practical alternative to the saloon. However, it wasn't replaced when the third-generation model was launched in 2018.

As part of a consolidation of its line-up, Mercedes is positioning the EQE electric saloon as an indirect replacement for the CLS.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-Benz CLS 400d 2018 review hero front

Mercedes-Benz CLS

Fully-loaded, big-hitting diesel CLS shows the potential perils of ticking too many options boxes on your order form

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Saucerer 9 May 2023

Dropped probably because very few seem to be buying the thing. I've only seen one current CLS yet the first generation model seemed very popular. 

Latest Drives

lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
tesla model y rwd 2023 01 cornering frton
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive
Tesla Model Y RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives