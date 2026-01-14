BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mazda pulls the plug on rotary-engined MX-30 R-EV after two years
UP NEXT
Fiat mulls 73mph limit for 500, Panda city cars

Mazda pulls the plug on rotary-engined MX-30 R-EV after two years

Range-extender is axed after just 678 examples were sold in the UK; pure-electric MX-30 is already long gone

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
14 January 2026

Mazda has discontinued the MX-30 R-EV in Europe, bringing an end to the lifespan of its first electric car. 

The pure-electric MX-30 had been removed from the brand’s line-up last summer, after five years on sale, and the rotary-engined range-extender version has now followed it after just two years.

A spokesperson for Mazda told Autocar that the R-EV had been cancelled for a “combination of reasons”, including “consumer trends” and “production priorities”. 

The R-EV was “a relatively small seller in Europe”, they said, with 678 having been registered in the UK, compared with 1872 examples of the pure EV. 

The model also struggled outside Europe: in the US, the pure-electric MX-30 was sold exclusively in California, the nation’s biggest EV market, but Mazda pulled the plug on it in 2023 after selling only around 600 examples.

Among the MX-30’s key limitations were a short range for the EV (124 miles), practicality compromised by the half-sized rear doors and high prices against longer-legged alternatives (£27,995 for the EV and £32,505 for the R-EV). 

Mazda MX-30 rear quarter tracking

The MX-30 remains on sale in Japan, where it's offered with a petrol engine. Production of the R-EV for the Japanese market has been paused but will resume this summer.

Mazda said the MX-30’s removal from its UK line-up is “permanent” and the model won't be replaced directly.

However, it will bring two new EVs to the UK this year, both based on cars built by Chinese firm Changan. First to arrive will be the 6e saloon, replacing the combustion-engined 6 that was axed in 2023. That will be followed by the CX-6e SUV, positioned as an electric equivalent to the CX-60

Mazda said it remains committed to its rotary range-extender powertrain, having used the design in the Iconic SP and Vision X-Coupé concept cars.

In the latter concept, a turbocharged twin-rotor engine was allowerd to drive the wheels as well as top up the battery, unlike the MX-30 R-EV’s single-rotor engine, which worked only as a generator.

Mazda is also working on its first in-house bespoke EV to exploit the advantages offered by electric power. All its previous EVs have either been converted from ICE car platforms (as in the case of the MX-30) or licensed from other manufacturers (such as the 6e).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

lamborghini temerario front corner
Lamborghini Temerario
8
Lamborghini Temerario
vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Mazda MX30 review 2023 front three quarter 01

Mazda MX-30 R-EV

Range-extending option for MX-30 EV marks the rotary engine's return, bringing much-needed updates

Read our review
Back to top

This model, recently spotted testing for the first time, is due to be launched next year.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Staff Writer

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, creating content for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

He is the proud owner of a Mk4 Mazda MX-5 but still feels pangs of guilt over selling his first car, a Fiat Panda 100HP.

Add a comment…

Latest Reviews

lamborghini temerario front corner
Lamborghini Temerario
8
Lamborghini Temerario
vw passat 2026 027
Volkswagen Passat
8
Volkswagen Passat
Tesla Moel Y Standard review 2026001
Tesla Model Y
8
Tesla Model Y
Audi Q3 road test review 2026 001
Audi Q3
7
Audi Q3
VW Tayron 2025 jb20250501 9431
Volkswagen Tayron
8
Volkswagen Tayron

View all car reviews