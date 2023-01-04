BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Maserati looks to slower charging for lighter sports EVs
UP NEXT
2023 Volkswagen ID 7: new Tesla Model 3 rival arrives

Maserati looks to slower charging for lighter sports EVs

Italian firm's EV boss says that fast-charging tech adds weight and cost, and that attitudes are shifting
Jim Holder
News
3 mins read
4 January 2023

Maserati is investigating removing fast-charging technology from its electric sports cars in order to save weight, even if it means charging the cars takes substantially longer.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, Maserati’s global head of e-mobility, Ana Paola Reginatto, highlighted the contradiction of cars spending 60-70% of their time stationary on average and the desire to always charge them as fast as possible.

Instead, she proposed a solution of using slower AC chargers in order to enjoy the knock-on benefits of weight and cost savings, although she concedes that the current desire - however irrational - for fast charging times may preclude such a move.

“Today, we buy a car based on the range it might need once a year when we go on a long drive, and the space we might need in it once a year, when we pack for our holidays, for instance,” said Reginatto. “But that attitude towards excessive consumption - or at least buying the most we will ever need - is shifting.

“Think of the weight of an on-board charger: 40kg! We spend millions trying to engineer 40kg out of a car, so if we can shift attitudes towards slower charging, there are huge potential benefits. But we are not there yet, and that’s why we have to be flexible but ready.”

Reginatto, who was also part of the launch team for the original Nissan Leaf as well as working for four-wheeled scooter start-up Qooder, conceded that her weight-saving proposal may not meet universal customer appeal and stressed it was an idea that was being floated rather than part of any product plan.

“Today, I am working with my team looking out to 2032,” she said. “Sure, there are different depths of detail - we know a lot more about 2023 than 2032, I’m pleased to say - but it’s important to consult and plan, even with a fluidity to the possible situations. The key to success is going to be being flexible to the opportunities that emerge. There can be no fixed plan when so much is open to change.”

Reginatto also believes Maserati will have a harder job marketing its new era of electric cars than engineering them. She said: “It’s easier - but not easy - to deliver high-performing electric vehicles than it is combustion-engined ones. Our Maserati Granturismo Folgore will arrive with 760hp and a 0-62mph time of 2.7sec, for instance.

“But that performance is a basic expectation of a Maserati buyer. What’s critical is combining it with luxury, and in the case of the Maserati Grecale SUV, using it to form a vehicle that is in some ways exceptional to drive every single day. We need to get that message across.

“On average, we expect 60% of our customers for our electric models to be completely new to the Maserati brand. We are opening up new opportunities, and we have to be flexible about ensuring that they understand the brand, and that the cars deliver on the brand values that our heritage demands.”

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar F-Pace 2.0d Portfolio Auto AWD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£28,000
40,901miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz SLK 2.1 SLK250 CDI AMG Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr
2013
£9,300
93,503miles
Diesel
Automatic
2
View details
BMW X5 3.0 M50d Auto XDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2017
£34,995
57,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.4i EcoFLEX SRi Euro 6 3dr
2016
£9,285
6,166miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
BMW X1 2.0 18d SE SDrive Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£13,367
91,018miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Ford Focus 2.0 TDCi ST-2 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£11,955
72,688miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI EVO R-Line DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£27,699
39,137miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
BMW 1 Series 1.6 114i Sport Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£5,995
98,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Mazda CX-5 2.2 SKYACTIV-D Sport Nav Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£12,490
65,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 4 January 2023

40kg, if it is indeed that much, would be around 2 percentage of the total weight, emmm I think I'd rather have a fast charger in a 90k car.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives