BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lepas L8 confirmed for UK as first model from Jaecoo sibling
UP NEXT
Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio back on sale as EV successors delayed

Lepas L8 confirmed for UK as first model from Jaecoo sibling

New SUV from China to rival likes of Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4; expected to arrive with plug-in hybrid power

Will Rimell Autocar
News
2 mins read
24 February 2026

The L8 SUV will be the first car sold in the UK by Lepas, the Chinese brand has today confirmed.

The Omoda and Jaecoo sibling (whose name is a portmanteau of 'leopard', 'leap' and 'passion') is owned by Chinese giant Chery and has been created with a focus on the European market.

The L8 is its flagship – a five-seat SUV that's positioned as a premium alternative to the likes of the similar sized Mazda CX-5 and Toyota RAV4 but expected to be priced to undercut them.

While little from a technical point of view has been confirmed about the UK-bound L8, it will sit on the same modular T1X platform as its Omoda and Jaecoo sibling models.

In Indonesia, the L8 is sold exclusively with the same plug-in hybrid powertrain as the UK-market Jaecoo 7, so it's fair to expect the same to be offered here.

That combines a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and 18.3kWh battery for 56 miles of electric-only range and 204bhp. 

An electric version of the L8 is expected to follow, given that its platform-mates are also offered in EV form.

Inside, the cabin is a minimalistic affair centred around a portrait-oriented 13.2in infotainment touchscreen. Below that, physical buttons for control climate functions flank an audio volume dial. A 10.2in digital instrument cluster and a wireless phone charger also feature. 

Safety functions come in the form of “next-generation driving assistance”, said Lepas, without detailing further.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson

View all car reviews

Back to top

Full details of the UK-market L8 are due “in the coming weeks” before the car is launched here in the summer.

Autocar has previously reported that Lepas will also bring its L4 and L6 crossovers here. Those are expected to feature pure-ICE, PHEV and EV powertrains.

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used Ferrari cars for sale

 Ferrari California 4.3 HELE V8 F1 DCT Euro 5 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£61,675
 Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr opens in a new tab
£59,995
 Ferrari CALIFORNIA 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr opens in a new tab
£58,490
 Ferrari California 4.3 V8 30 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr opens in a new tab
£59,980
 Ferrari California 4.3 F1 DCT Euro 5 2dr opens in a new tab
£64,990
 Ferrari 250 opens in a new tab
£23,995
 Ferrari Daytona SP3 6.5 V12 Roadster F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£5,999,995
 Ferrari 296 GTS 3.0T V6 7.45kWh Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£329,995
 Ferrari 12Cilindri 6.5 V12 Spider F1 DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr opens in a new tab
£494,995
View all 724 cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Flyingscud 24 February 2026

Now we can begin to understand why Jaguar are taking such a radically new styling direction.

Latest Reviews

BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson

View all car reviews