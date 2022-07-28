BACK TO ALL NEWS
Land Rover reveals £225,000, expedition-inspired classic Defender
UK car production falls by a fifth in Jan-June 2022

Land Rover reveals £225,000, expedition-inspired classic Defender

The Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is based on Defender models built from 2012 to 2016
28 July 2022

Land Rover’s Classic division has revealed an ultra-limited Land Rover Defender model inspired by the firm’s historic exploration and off-roading heritage.

The Classic Defender Works V8 Trophy II is based on Defender models built from 2012 to 2016. Each car has been stripped and rebuilt by hand with upgraded suspension, stronger brakes and improved steering.

Priced from £225,000, the limited-edition model will be available in 90, 110 and 110 double-cab pick-up bodystyles. Just 25 will be made. Twenty units will be split between the 90 and 110 bodystyles, with the double-cab pick-up accounting for the remaining five.

Each car is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 petrol engine that produces 399bhp and 379lb ft of torque and drives through an eight-speed automatic transmission. 

On the outside, the model gains a black and white camouflage design theme and gloss black 18in wheels. Land Rover says the design features 23 locations the firm has visited and “conquered challenging terrain”, including off-roading challenges and expeditions.

The exterior has also been bolstered by the addition of a winch, a satin black bonnet to reduce glare and a 1.2m-long LED light bar. Rock slides and an external roll bar have also been added. Land Rover says the model is able to wade to depths of 500mm.

Inside, the Defender is equipped with black and white leather seats with contrasting stitching. Leather has also been added to the doors, dashboard, and headlining.

An infotainment system, including sat-nav and mobile phone connectivity, has been fitted by the firm’s Classic division.

Michael van der Sande, managing director of Jaguar Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations division, said: "The Defender has conquered terrains across the world. Our latest Classic Works V8 Trophy II honours this expedition heritage in its unique exterior design, paying homage to some of these stunning locations.

“Each of the 25 vehicles available is a labour of love, sourced, assembled and remastered by our passionate specialist team. As well as taking delivery of a highly collectible vehicle, our owners will have the unique opportunity to put theirs to the ultimate test in a bespoke Land Rover Trophy event."

Each buyer will be able to compete in a series of off-road challenges inspired by previous Land Rover expeditions, where, the firm says, the winning team will receive a "grand prize".

