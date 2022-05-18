Land Rover Defender 130 to make debut on 31 May

The Land Rover Defender 130 will be fully revealed on 31 May, when order books for the model will also open.

With a length of 5.1m, the Defender 130 will be the largest bodystyle in the model’s line-up. It will join the 90 and 110 models as well as the Hard Top commercial vehicle variant.

Land Rover has remained tight-lipped ahead of the 130’s full debut but has confirmed that it will feature eight seats in a 2-3-3 configuration, as well as advanced integrated chassis technology already seen on other Defender models.

The firm previewed the 130 with an official image of it scaling a sand dune, highlighting its all-important off-road capabilities.

It’s positioned as the ‘premium explorer’ of the range, meaning it is likely to command a significant price premium over the 90 and 110.

The 130 will challenge the Audi Q7 and BMW X7 in Europe, and the Cadillac Escalade and Jeep Grand Wagoneer in the US.

The original Defender 130 had an extended wheelbase, but this new model gains 342mm on the current 110's overall length because of its enlarged overhang. It’s also 227mm longer than its Mercedes-Benz G-Class rival.

Several engines are likely to be available. Last year, a disguised prototype model was pictured with a 3.0-litre mild-hybrid straight-six petrol engine.

Another version was seen with quad-exit exhausts, suggesting it could also receive a potent V8 in range-topping guise.