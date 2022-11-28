BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lancia Pura concept previews design of three EVs due by 2028
Lancia Pura concept previews design of three EVs due by 2028

Italian car maker to reboot brand with new electric Ypsilon, Delta and as yet unnamed flagship
News
3 mins read
28 November 2022

Italian marque Lancia will launch three new electric-only cars by 2028, with a focus on the European premium market, and has previewed their design with the Pura concept.

Shown today at the Lancia Design Day as a piece of floating art, rather than a physical car, the concept will shape the design of the new Ypsilon, the rebooted Lancia Delta and an as yet unnamed flagship.

The concept marks “a new era” for the brand, Lancia CEO Luca Napolitano said, and shows how the brand will look “for the next 100 years”.

The design “vision” reveals a modernisation of the classic Lancia T-shape Calice grille, now created with three LED bars “to express our electric future”. At the rear, circular, hollow tail-lights – which take inspiration from the iconic Lancia Stratos rally racer – are joined by a new Lancia nameplate.

“It is timeless, durable, unique,” said head designer Jean-Pierre Ploué. “Our designs will be built with iconic [and pure] shapes like the circle, square and triangle.”

This rear design will be used first on the new Ypsilon, due to be launched in 2024 as an EV successor to the current Italy-only supermini. It is likely to be based on parent company Stellantis's STLA Small electric platform, also used by the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

The Ypsilon will lead the charge for a new wave of Lancia vehicles as it becomes a pure-electric brand by 2028. No timeline for the arrival of the other two vehicles has been announced yet.

Napolitano previously told Autocar that Lancia will focus on small, compact and flagship models that will be “in line with a tradition that made Lancias recognisable all over the world for their elegance and modernity".

Speaking today, he said upcoming cars will be sold in Italy "and four other European countries in the first phase" – expected to include the UK, France and Germany – before expanding sales Europe-wide. 

Napolitano comfirmed the car maker will focus on a "key" online sales platform – thought to be alongside sibling brand Alfa Romeo and DS – accompanied by 100 sales outlets across the continent. “We want to make Lancia a respected brand within the European premium market.”

He added: “Today is the beginning of our renaissance that will amaze Lancia fans all over the world. Lancia will once again be a desirable, respected and reliable brand in the European premium market. Today is the beginning of the new Lancia.”

The interior of the next generation of Lancia will be created in partnership with Italian design firm Cassina and will be revealed in full next April. It will include the latest infotainment technologies, Lancia confirmed.

The 116-year-old brand, now owned by Stellantis, also revealed a fresh logo, with the marque opting for a three-dimensional look, rather than the flatter design favoured by European car makers such as Volkswagen and BMW.

Peter Cavellini 28 November 2022

As pieces of Art they are fine, but as a vision of future EV transportation?, er, I don't know, who knows what Cars will be like?

rmcondo 28 November 2022

With dealerships and product lines consolidated and integrated with Alfa, DS, Lancia and maybe even JEEP and Maserati (unless they float that one), the proposition for some customers might be appealing. They would all need to put behind them, however, all the poor reliablity/quality/service baggage and not insult customers' intelligence by trying to sell purely on emotion. If they can't be genuine BMW, Benz, Audi, Volvo, Lexus beaters, they shouldn't waste time and money.

Bob Cholmondeley 28 November 2022

A "reliable" Lancia would be quite the novelty...

giulivo 28 November 2022
Bob Cholmondeley wrote:

A "reliable" Lancia would be quite the novelty...

ANY Lancia would be quite the novelty, at this point.

