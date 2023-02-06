Lamborghini V12 bows out with two Aventador-based specials

Two one-off supercars will mark the end of Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated V12 era, with the Italian marque set to reveal its first series-production hybrid sports car “in the coming weeks”.

The Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster have been dubbed “a unique farewell” to the iconic 12-cylinder powertrain.

They arrive just before the unveiling of what is expected to be the long-awaited, hybrid-powered replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador, which is tipped to arrive with a totally new V12 supplemented by electric motors.

The radically designed pair, which are based on the current Lamborghini Aventador's carbonfibre monocoque, share its rear-mounted 769bhp 6.5-litre V12. Mated to a seven-speed ISR automatic gearbox, this sends 531lb ft (at 6750rpm) to all four wheels.

Although no official figures have been given, expect the 0-62mph time to be close to 2.8sec and top speed near 221mph, as per the Aventador.

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” said Lamborghini chairman Stephan Winkelmann.

“As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridisation at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12: with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalisation.”

Styled by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile for two owners, the concept-looking designs have been created to showcase the “maximum creativity using the V12 platform”.

They draw designs from special Lambos of the past, such as imposing front ends inspired by the Reventón and Veneno, pronounced front splitter and vertical struts taken from the track-only Essenza SCV12 hypercar and a rear wing (on the Invencible) like that on the lightweight Sesto Elemento.