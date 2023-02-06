BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini V12 bows out with two Aventador-based specials
UP NEXT
New Pininfarina CEO confident of firm's future success

Lamborghini V12 bows out with two Aventador-based specials

Invencible coupé and Autentica roadster arrive ahead of Italian firm's first series-production hybrid
News
2 mins read
6 February 2023

Two one-off supercars will mark the end of Lamborghini’s naturally aspirated V12 era, with the Italian marque set to reveal its first series-production hybrid sports car “in the coming weeks”.

The Invencible coupé and Auténtica roadster have been dubbed “a unique farewell” to the iconic 12-cylinder powertrain.

They arrive just before the unveiling of what is expected to be the long-awaited, hybrid-powered replacement for the Lamborghini Aventador, which is tipped to arrive with a totally new V12 supplemented by electric motors.

Related articles

The radically designed pair, which are based on the current Lamborghini Aventador's carbonfibre monocoque, share its rear-mounted 769bhp 6.5-litre V12. Mated to a seven-speed ISR automatic gearbox, this sends 531lb ft (at 6750rpm) to all four wheels.

Although no official figures have been given, expect the 0-62mph time to be close to 2.8sec and top speed near 221mph, as per the Aventador.

“The V12 engine is one of the pillars of our history and our marque’s success,” said Lamborghini chairman Stephan Winkelmann.

“As we head towards embracing a new era of hybridisation at the heart of our Cor Tauri strategy, this is the Lamborghini way of celebrating the naturally aspirated V12: with two one-off vehicles that perfectly represent our concept of excellence in personalisation.”

Styled by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile for two owners, the concept-looking designs have been created to showcase the “maximum creativity using the V12 platform”.

They draw designs from special Lambos of the past, such as imposing front ends inspired by the Reventón and Veneno, pronounced front splitter and vertical struts taken from the track-only Essenza SCV12 hypercar and a rear wing (on the Invencible) like that on the lightweight Sesto Elemento.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

Both cars are wrapped in carbonfibre and feature centrally mounted triple exhausts with tips made from Inconel – a special high-performance steel alloy derived from the aerospace industry.

The pair also share a stripped-out interior to "focus attention on pure driving enjoyment".  

“We've created two one-off cars with their own unique character, inspired by track days and the high-octane circuit environment,” said Lamborghini design boss Mitja Borkert.

“These one-off designs draw on our unique design DNA while once again elevating our design heritage to a new level."

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2023
£269,975
10miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo S Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2022
£285,990
30miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini Aventador 6.5 V12 LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster ISR 4WD Euro 6 2dr
2022
£559,995
30miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 LP 640-2 STO LDF RWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£328,995
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini Gallardo Gallardo Gallardo LP550-2 Superleggera Singapore Edition Coupe Automatic VAT QUALIFYING
2011
£179,990
50miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini HURACÁN 5.2 V10 LP 640-2 STO LDF RWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£325,000
80miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini Huracan 5.2 V10 LP 640-2 STO LDF RWD Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2022
£349,950
85miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini URUS 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2022
£269,950
100miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Lamborghini Urus 4.0 V8 BiTurbo Auto 4WD Euro 6 5dr
2022
£274,995
128miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 6 February 2023

Ever since the first Lamborghini they have never been dull to look at, although I would say dated compared to current Hypercar designs.

Latest Drives

lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Pagani Huayra R lead
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Pagani Huayra R first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar lead copy
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
Porsche 911 Dakar first drive
01 Vauxhall Astra GSE FD 2023 front corner
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Astra GSe 2023 first drive
vauxhall grandland gse review 2023 01 front cornering
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive
Vauxhall Grandland GSe 2023 first drive

View all latest drives