Lamborghini Huracan STJ is swansong for famed V10

Lamborghini has revealed the ultra-limited Huracán STJ - the firm’s final ever car to be fitted with a V10 engine and the jointly most powerful Huracán ever built.

Just 10 examples of the STJ – Super Trofeo Jota – will be built. That will effectively see out the Huracán's production, which started back in 2014, before the model is replaced by a new hybrid sports car later this year.

Power comes from the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as the Huracán STO, with 630bhp and 417lb ft, managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

Despite the car receiving no increase in power, Lamborghini says the Huracán STJ can lap the Nardò test circuit one second faster than the standard car thanks to some changes beneath and above the metal.

A special aerodynamic package adds two new carbonfibre appendages and adjusts the angle of the Huracán’s rear spoiler by 3deg. Lamborghini says downforce has been improved by around 10%.

A stronger set of race-derived, four-way adjustable shock absorbers have been fitted, which allow for increased stiffness and improved handling. The STJ also uses Bridgestone Potenza racing tyres.

The sports car is available in a choice of two exclusive, eye-catching exterior designs. One features grey Grigio Telesto exterior paint, matched with a black roof and red and white trim. Inside, it gains black Alcantara seats with red stitching.