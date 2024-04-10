BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lamborghini Huracan STJ is swansong for famed V10
Lamborghini Huracan STJ is swansong for famed V10

Power comes from the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as the Huracan STO, with 630bhp and 417lb ft
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
10 April 2024

Lamborghini has revealed the ultra-limited Huracán STJ - the firm’s final ever car to be fitted with a V10 engine and the jointly most powerful Huracán ever built. 

Just 10 examples of the STJ – Super Trofeo Jota – will be built. That will effectively see out the Huracán's production, which started back in 2014, before the model is replaced by a new hybrid sports car later this year. 

Power comes from the same naturally aspirated 5.2-litre V10 as the Huracán STO, with 630bhp and 417lb ft, managed by a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. 

Despite the car receiving no increase in power, Lamborghini says the Huracán STJ can lap the Nardò test circuit one second faster than the standard car thanks to some changes beneath and above the metal.

A special aerodynamic package adds two new carbonfibre appendages and adjusts the angle of the Huracán’s rear spoiler by 3deg. Lamborghini says downforce has been improved by around 10%. 

A stronger set of race-derived, four-way adjustable shock absorbers have been fitted, which allow for increased stiffness and improved handling. The STJ also uses Bridgestone Potenza racing tyres.

The sports car is available in a choice of two exclusive, eye-catching exterior designs. One features grey Grigio Telesto exterior paint, matched with a black roof and red and white trim. Inside, it gains black Alcantara seats with red stitching. 

The second design, with bright blue Blu Eliadi paintwork, also gets a black roof with red and white trim details. Both are fitted with a commemorative plaque marked 1-10 to reflect the model’s exclusivity. 

Lamborghini says the Super Trofeo Jota name represents the “pinnacle” of the Huracán’s performance. 

The ‘ST’ part of the moniker comes from the brand’s one-make championship, which was formed in 2009, while ‘Jota’ refers to Appendix J of the FIA regulations, which outlines racing specifications. 

Lamborghini hasn’t detailed the price of the STJ, but we expect it to be significantly more expensive than the SVJ that preceded it, which was priced at around £360,000.

Laos 10 April 2024
Has it not replaced the STO? Thought the SVJ was the Adventador...

