Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be final pure-ICE model

Off-road Huracán to be revealed in December; last Lamborghini to be fitted with pure-combustion engine
7 November 2022

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be the firm's final model to be fitted with a pure-combustion engine when it is unveiled in Decmber.

The Italian firm confirmed the news today, as it revealed the off-road-oriented version of the Huracán will have the covers pulled off Art Basel in Miami (taking place between 1-3 December).

This will bring to an end almost seven decades of pure-Lambo sports cars, which have been joined by the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, the Lamborghini Urus Performante this year. 

Autocar revealed the Lamborghini Aventador's replacement will get a hybrid power boost. Due in 2023 the electrified powertrain will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a highly strung, large-capacity V12 engine – but with a new hybrid element that, bosses suggest, will make it significantly more powerful than today’s model

Yet, before its arrival, the firm's final ICE car - a road-going version of 2019's Sterrato concept - has been seen testing in snowy conditions.

It will essentially launch in a segment of its own as a high-riding, off-road-ready supercar.

Speaking previously about the car, boss Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar: "We have to play out of the normal field, and I think we have a great opportunity to do something special in the super-sports car business which hasn't been seen so far." 

Asked if 'unexpected' cars such as this are more interesting for him than retro-inspired creations like the Countach LPI 800-4, Winkelmann said: "For sure. Retro cars are good from time to time. I think the Countach was a great thing. But our brand has to look forward. We have to have a big windscreen and small rear-view mirrors.

"It's important to understand the history, to look into what happened in the past, but the projection has to be that we have to be innovative; we have to be disruptive and always unexpected." 

Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The Performante’s engine in Lamborghini’s rear-drive chassis? Hold on tight

Winkelmann's indifference to heritage-inspired one-offs and limited editions is well documented. At the unveiling of the Countach last year, shortly after beginning his second term at the helm of Lamborghini, he told Autocar: “I left the company with the idea that we were never going to make a retro car, never ever. So I came back and said ‘why are we doing this now?’ But when we looked at the car and talked about it, I was happy to do it.”

The Sterrato (Italian for ‘dirt road’) was first revealed in concept form in 2019 as a more rugged version of the Lamborghini Huracán Evo. At the time, a Lamborghini spokesman said that despite at least one functioning car having been built, there were no plans to put the model into production. However, one-off cars and concepts aren't traditionally subjected to winter testing, suggesting that such a car could be headed to dealerships. 

Visually, the Sterrato has a far higher ground clearance than the Huracán. It has been fitted with an air intake on the roof, as well as a set of roof rails. The front bumper has also been reinforced with a stone guard, while an LED light bar is fitted to the bonnet. It doesn't yet feature the concept's extended wheel arches, which Lamborghini previously hinted could be 3D-printed were the car to enter production.

The Sterrato concept was powered by the same 5.2-litre naturally aspirated V10 as the Huracán Evo, producing 631bhp and sending power to both axles via a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It's expected that a customer version of the Sterrato would retain the Huracán's rear-wheel-steering set-up but gain an adapted version of the Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo Integrata (LDVI) driving-mode system that's more effective at finding grip on low-traction surfaces.

It's currently unclear if the Sterrato will be a one-off project, like the Aventador J and SC20 roadster, or built in greater numbers as a limited-run series, similar to the Sián FKP 37

scrap 26 January 2022

That Countach pastiche is going to be a millstone around Winkelmann's neck. It undermines everything he says about looking forward.

giulivo 26 January 2022

I thought the 959 had a similar brief

wmb 20 January 2022

I have no words, for of course, if they were going to do this, even for a limited run vehicle, it would made more since to do it with the Urus, right?! Smh

