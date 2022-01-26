Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will be final pure-ICE model

The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato will be the firm's final model to be fitted with a pure-combustion engine when it is unveiled in Decmber.

The Italian firm confirmed the news today, as it revealed the off-road-oriented version of the Huracán will have the covers pulled off Art Basel in Miami (taking place between 1-3 December).

This will bring to an end almost seven decades of pure-Lambo sports cars, which have been joined by the Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica, the Lamborghini Urus Performante this year.

Autocar revealed the Lamborghini Aventador's replacement will get a hybrid power boost. Due in 2023 the electrified powertrain will continue to draw the bulk of its power from a highly strung, large-capacity V12 engine – but with a new hybrid element that, bosses suggest, will make it significantly more powerful than today’s model

Yet, before its arrival, the firm's final ICE car - a road-going version of 2019's Sterrato concept - has been seen testing in snowy conditions.

It will essentially launch in a segment of its own as a high-riding, off-road-ready supercar.

Speaking previously about the car, boss Stephan Winkelmann told Autocar: "We have to play out of the normal field, and I think we have a great opportunity to do something special in the super-sports car business which hasn't been seen so far."

Asked if 'unexpected' cars such as this are more interesting for him than retro-inspired creations like the Countach LPI 800-4, Winkelmann said: "For sure. Retro cars are good from time to time. I think the Countach was a great thing. But our brand has to look forward. We have to have a big windscreen and small rear-view mirrors.

"It's important to understand the history, to look into what happened in the past, but the projection has to be that we have to be innovative; we have to be disruptive and always unexpected."