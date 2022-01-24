BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Lamborghini details hybrid and EV model launch timeline
UP NEXT
New 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor is 400bhp Baja-style SUV

Lamborghini details hybrid and EV model launch timeline

Hybrid Aventador successor will arrive in 2023, followed by hybrid Urus in 2024 and Huracan in 2025
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
24 January 2022

Lamborghini will electrify its line-up in stages over the coming years, introducing the hybridised Aventador successor in 2023, a Urus PHEV in 2024, a Huracán hybrid in 2025 and a pure EV in a new segment around 2028.

Confirming the company's hybridisation plan to Autocar, company CEO Stephan Winkelmann estimated that the electrification of the firm's two super-sports car and big-selling super-SUV could slash CO2 emissions to around half of their current levels. 

Asked if the company's customers are ready to switch into electrified models, Winkelmann said: "For sure, they are ready for hybridisation because we always said we don't need to be the first ones, but when we kick in, we need to be the best, and this is something we strongly believe is going to happen."

Related articles

The newly confirmed timeframe means 2022 will be the last year Lamborghini has a pure-combustion line-up - ushering in electrification to its series-production models exactly 60 years on from the reveal of its debut model, the 350GT, at the 1963 Turin motor show.

"By 2025 we will offer only hybrid cars in our line-up," said Winkelmann. "This is to reduce CO2 emissions by at least 50%."

In the six years before it launches a pure-electric car, Lamborghini will follow sibling brands Porsche and Bentley in endowing its current line-up with an electrical power boost and EV-only running capabilities, but Winkelmann was keen to emphasise that it will not necessarily join those two firms in offering a V6 power plant. 

"We are not planning a V6 engine," he told Autocar, adding that big engines in the vein of the Huracán's V10 and the Aventador's V12 are "part of our heritage".

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Lamborghini Urus 2019 road test review - hero front

Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini’s big SUV gamble undergoes the toughest test in the business. Massively capable wherever it goes, while being extremely conspicuous and costly while it does it

Read our review
Back to top

"For example, the V12 on the follow-up to the Aventador will be a completely new V12 engine, and as long as they fulfil the rules, it's something which in my opinion is important to deliver".

Asked if it is difficult to make a V12 compliant with the latest emissions regulations, Winkelmann said simply "yes", but that it is worth the investment and effort because "it is part of the DNA of the halo car". 

Car Review
Lamborghini Urus
Lamborghini Urus 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The Aventador's replacement, due on sale next year following a reveal in late 2022, will use a plug-in hybrid drivetrain, rather than pairing the petrol motor with an energy-storing supercapacitor device as used by the Sían and closely related Countach LPI 800-4. This should allow for a more tangible power increase and EV running at higher speeds for longer periods. 

The Urus and Huracán hybrids, due later, will use a similar set-up, but it is not yet confirmed whether they will keep their V8 and V10 engines. 

Used cars for sale

 Lamborghini Urus 4.0t Fsi V8 5dr Auto
2020
£234,950
11,891miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0t Fsi V8 5dr Auto
2020
£245,000
5,580miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Lamborghini Urus 4.0t Fsi V8 5dr Auto
2021
£249,950
725miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Scribbler 24 January 2022

A big challenge for Lamborghini and its close rivals will be minimising the weight of all these hybrid and EV cars. Weight is a killer for accceleration and handling. A lot of the BEV cars being launched at the moment are saloons and SUVs, so expectations for driving dynamics are lowered. 

Latest Drives

1 BMW iX 50 2022 UK first drive review lead

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022

BMW iX xDrive50 M Sport UK review 2022
1 Zeekr 001 YOU 2022 first drive review lead

Zeekr 001 2022 review

Zeekr 001 2022 review
1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

View all latest drives