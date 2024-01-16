Lamborghini cracks 10,000 sales for third record year in a row

Lamborghini sold more than 10,000 cars in 2023, clocking a 10% increase over 2022 and beating its record for the third year in a row.

The Italian firm delivered 10,112 cars worldwide last year, a 10% hike on the 9233 that it produced in the previous year, which was itself a 10% increase over 2021.

CEO Stephan Winkelmann said it was "a true source of pride to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark" for the first time, but added: "We're not stopping at single milestones and we're ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024."

As has been the case since it arrived in 2018, the Urus SUV was Lamborghini's best-seller last year, accounting for nearly two thirds of output at Sant'Agata, with 6087 units sold globally.

In the coming months, the Urus will receive a substantial mid-life update, as part of which it will be made available exclusively as a plug-in hybrid.

The V10-powered Hurácan was the second best-seller in its final full year on sale, with a little fewer than 4000 sold - a record for the model line itself.

It will be replaced later in 2024 by a new mid-engined supercar, set to swap the 10-cylinder engine for a hybridised V8, at which point the Lamborghini line-up will be entirely electrified.

Only 63 V12-engined Lamborghinis were delivered in 2023, as the final 12 examples of the 10-year-old Aventador left the production line, along with 51 Aventador-based special editions, like the Invencible coupé and Autentica roadster.

The Aventador's successor, the Revuelto V12 hybrid, will enter volume production this year and is sold out into late 2026.

Lamborghini hasn't said how many examples of the Revuelto it expects to deliver this year, but chief marketing and sales officer Federico Foschini hinted at lofty ambitions, saying: "Our aim for 2024 is to confirm our growth trend... Also thanks to the contribution of [the] Revuelto.”

Of Lamborghini's three core sales regions, it was Europe, the Middle East and Africa that performed strongest in 2023, with 3987 cars sold across the region. America was close behind, with 3465 units, and the firm sent 2660 cars to the Asia-Pacific region.