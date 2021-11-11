BACK TO ALL NEWS
Kia previews EV9 concept, will go all-electric in Europe by 2035

Wide-reaching sustainability pledge will see Kia ditch combustion in several global markets
11 November 2021

Kia has detailed an ambitious pledge to go entirely carbon neutral by 2045, which will see it ditch combustion in Europe by 2035.

The South Korean manufacturer, which has previewed its new EV9 electric SUV concept ahead of a reveal at the Los Angeles motor show next week, plans to totally overhaul its product line-up and production processes with a view to becoming a "sustainable mobility solutions provider".

The EV9 has been described as an "important milestone" in Kia's sustainability strategy. With a design inspired by nature and various recycled materials used in its construction, it "embodies Kia's vision for the SUV segment".

By 2045, Kia's carbon output will be 97% lighter than it was in 2019, thanks to a raft of measures that it will implement across its supply, logistics, production and vehicle use operations to offset emissions.

But one of Kia's most significant pledges made as part of this strategy is to achieve "full electrification in major markets by 2040". Its EV family of bespoke electric cars – currently comprising the EV6 and soon to include the production version of the EV9 – will expand in line with this transition.

Elsewhere, Kia will work with suppliers to reduce the environmental impact of the components it uses in vehicle production. It plans to introduce a new carbon emissions monitoring system for partner companies by 2022 and will provide solutions in areas where emissions can be reduced.

Andrew1 11 November 2021
DS called and asked for their DRL back. Then Volvo called and asked for their rear lights back. Oh, and... what's the big idea recently with using only half the steering wheel?

