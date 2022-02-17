Jeep Grand Cherokee PHEV arrives as brand ditches combustion

Jeep's new Grand Cherokee flagship will be available to pre-order in the UK from next week exclusively in 375bhp plug-in hybrid guise, playing a core role in the 4x4 brand's pledge to go all-electrified in Europe.

It is Jeep's third PHEV model to launch in Europe, following 4xe versions of the smaller Renegade and Compass crossovers, and arrives as the company embarks on an ambitious strategy to bolster its presence in Europe and electrify its line-up.

The firm will stop selling pure-combustion models in Europe – with the exception of Italy – this year, offering only 4xe-badged plug-in hybrids and mild hybrids in the run-up to all-out electrification. It will subsequently add a pure-electric model in "every major SUV segment" by 2025, CEO Christian Meunier confirmed, by which point 70% of its global sales will be electrified.

Jeep is already the best-selling low-emissions vehicle brand in Italy, where the Compass and Renegade are built, and the new Wrangler 4xe is claimed to be the best-selling PHEV in Jeep's US home market, accounting for 25% of the company's volume in the region.

The phase-out of pure-combustion models in Europe this year means the Wrangler 4xe, with the same drivetrain and up to 25 miles of EV range, will arrive here later this year.

Meunier told reporters: "We are accelerating electrification, amplifying 4x4 capability and the spirit of freedom with electrification.

"It's not only about being more green. It's about emphasising and improving the capabilities of our Jeeps – making them more fun, exciting, sustainable and being able to drive off road quietly."

Details of Jeep's first pure-EV remain thin on the ground, but Meunier pointed to the Wrangler-based Magneto EV concept – "more Jeep than Jeep" – as a sign of its priorities during the shift to electrification.