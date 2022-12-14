Jaguar F-Pace PHEV gains boosted range and equipment for 2023

The plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant of the Jaguar F-Pace has gained a range boost as part of a wider refresh that also adds improved equipment and technology to the SUV.

The flagship F-Pace P400e gains a larger lithium-ion battery pack with capacity increased to 19.2kWh, boosting electric-only range by more than 20%.

The P400e can now complete up to 40.4 miles on electric power (up from 33 miles), which is higher than the 29 miles offered by the Audi Q7 TFSIe but down on the 55 miles available from the BMW X5 xDrive45e xLine.

Accounting for one in five F-Pace sales, the PHEV now makes 398bhp and 472lb ft, which is enough to complete 0-62mph in 5.0sec, while economical performance has also improved to 176mpg (WLTP) and 37g/km of CO2.

All variants in the F-Pace range benefit from improved technology and a simplified model range.

Three specification levels are available (R-Dynamic S, R-Dynamic SE Black and R-Dynamic HSE Black), along wiith 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines, a 3.0-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre PHEV and a range-topping supercharged petrol V8.

The biggest changes come inside the cabin, where all models receive a TFT digital driver's display and wireless charging as standard. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are both standard, as is voice control powered by Alexa.

SE Black and HSE Black and models gain a gloss-black finish applied to the front grille, window surrounds, wheels, mirrors, badging and wing vents.

R-Dynamic S cars are fitted with 19in wheels, these rising to 20in and 21in for SE Black and HSE Black respectively, while 400 Sport models get a 22in set.

Prices for the updated F-Pace start at £48,660 for an entry-level 2.0-litre diesel, rising as high as £84,940 for a powerful 5.0-litre V8. Orders are open now.

Jaguar said the updated F-Pace and the improvements to its electrified variant will help drive forward the firm’s vision to become an EV-only brand by 2025.

“As we make progress to reimagine Jaguar to an all-electric luxury brand by 2025, we have been curating our existing products by offering richer and more desirable specifications,” said managing director Philip Koehn.

“By increasing the range of the P400e plug-in electric hybrid by more than 20%, it becomes an even more attractive combination of performance, efficiency and zero-tailpipe-emissions driving capability, and that’s something we’re very proud of.”

The F-Pace is on course to be Jaguar’s best-selling car of the year. By the end of October, the firm had sold almost 8000 units in Europe, ahead of the electric Jaguar I-Pace, which had sold just under 6000 units.