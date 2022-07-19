BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Improved efficiency and tech in software update for Porsche Taycan
UP NEXT
From the archive: on this day in 1931

Improved efficiency and tech in software update for Porsche Taycan

Owners of any Taycan can now have it upgraded to 2023 spec; first 'feature on demand' added
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
19 July 2022

Owners of any Porsche Taycan produced since the EV was launched in 2020 can now have it upgraded to feature the latest technology and functionality.

It means that effectively, irrespective of a given car's age, it will offer the same efficiency, connectivity and driver assist functions as one rolling fresh off the production line in Zuffenhausen today. 

Porsche has yet to confirm exactly when the free software update will be available in the UK, but has said it will require the car to visit a workshop - with the duration of the upgrade depending on how old the car is. 

Related articles

Following the update, Taycan owners will also be able to active keyless opening as a 'feature on demand' as and when it's required, though Porsche has yet to give a price. 

The headline software upgrades centre on improving the Taycan's efficiency and reducing charge times. Post-upgrade, the Normal and Range driving modes in four-wheel-drive versions will "almost completely" disconnect the front motor under partial load, reducing strain on the battery.

Plus, the selected level of regenerative braking will be retained even when switching driving modes, and improved thermal management of the battery – "especially at low outside temperatures" – allows the Taycan to be rapidly charged more often.

As well as these software upgrades, Porsche is now offering to retrofit customer cars with an upgraded 22kW on-board charging device for faster top-up times. For European and US customers, this comes with a new 'Plug & Charge' function - which essentially does away with the need for a payment card or app when charging at compatible devices, allowing the car to communicate through the cable with the charging provider. 

Car Review
Porsche Taycan
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking
Read our full road test review
Read more

The infotainment system has been lightly updated, too, with a new start-up interface and promised "greater ease of use", while also gaining wireless Android Auto, Spotify and an improved voice control system. Beyond that, the parking sensors have been uprated and the parking space locator will now identify a larger number of available spaces. 

Keven Giek, vice-president of the Taycan model line, said: "Following this update, anyone driving a Taycan from early in the car’s production run will be pleasantly surprised by how much has developed on the vehicle side since then." Internally, Porsche refers to this as the ‘uPdate’, because the 2023 model year, which started in July 2022, bears the letter ‘P’.

Used cars for sale

 Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Auto 4WD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2021
£135,000
3,328miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£115,850
32,000miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£142,950
7,315miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance 79.2kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£92,495
4,760miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr (11kW Charger)
2021
£114,495
5,350miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£114,950
5,556miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£97,490
21,500miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
Porsche TAYCAN CROSS TURISMO Performance Plus 93.4kWh Turbo Cross Turismo Auto 4WD 5dr
2021
£144,900
7,486miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche Taycan Performance Plus 93.4kWh 4S Auto 4WD 4dr
2020
£102,995
23,721miles
Electric
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
1 Porsche Taycan RWD tracking

Porsche Taycan

Porsche’s world-beating EV now comes as a £70k, rear-driven Tesla Model S and BMW i4 rival. Should they worry?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

99 Porsche 911 Classic front tracking dynamic
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
Porsche 911 Sport Classic 2022 review
99 Mini Resolute front dynamic
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Mini Cooper S 5-Door Hatch Resolute Edition 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 front tracking
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
Peugeot 308 1.6 Hybrid 225 GT Premium 2022 UK review
kia niro ev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
Kia Niro EV 2022 review
kia niro phev 2022 001 tracking front
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

View all latest drives