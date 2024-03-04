Hyundai Ioniq 5 update brings £3455 price drop

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been revised in a bid to keep it on the pace against rival electric SUVs, with its range boosted and its entry price cut to below £40,000.

The 58kWh and 73kWh battery packs previously offered have been replaced with 63kWh and 84kWh units, respectively.

The smaller pack officially provides 273 miles of range while the larger unit yields up to 354 miles.

The updated car also gains the rear wiper from the high-performance Ioniq 5 N. The lack of a wiper on the regular Ioniq 5 had been a consistent complaint from owners in particularly rainy climes, such as the UK.

The changes includes chassis revisions too. A more rigid cowl crossbar is said to reduce vibration in the steering column and the number of reinforcements at the rear end has been doubled.

Extra sound insulation has been added around the rear motor to boost refinement.

Also updated are the safety systems, including the one that detects whether the driver’s hands are on the steering wheel and the lane keeping assistance.

The Ioniq 5 has been restyled, gaining an open grille section on the reprofiled front bumper (which contributes to a 20mm increase in overall length) and a 50mm extension to the rear spoiler.

A new N-Line trim provides a sportier look, with a more aggressive front bumper and 20in alloy wheels.

Inside, the steering wheel receives new pixel-style LED lighting and the climate control panel on the dashboard has been reworked to improve usability.

A new shortcut button is present on the centre console, providing convenient access to frequently used functions such as the steering wheel heating, seat heating and parking assistance.

Prices start at £39,900, which nets a car in the new Advance trim with the 63kWh battery. This specification goes without features such as leather seats, ambient LED lighting and a vehicle-to-load power supply, but retains important kit including an efficiency-boosting heat pump. Upgrading to the 83kWh battery costs an extra £3500.