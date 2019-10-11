Hardcore McLaren 620R confirmed, first spy shots emerge

McLaren has confirmed to Autocar that it will be building a road-going GT4 racing car based on the 600LT, dubbed 620R.

Spotted testing for the first time, the 620R features a design linked to that of last year’s ultra-exclusive 570S MSO X, with an aerodynamic package clearly adapted from that of McLaren’s racing programme.

Alongside a prominent rear spoiler and front splitter arrangement, there's a roof-mounted air scoop and new intakes cut out from the bonnet. Further changes include an exhaust feeding out through the bumper in place of the top-exit items of the 600LT, a detail that features in the Woking brand’s GT4 cars.

A specific wheel design, most likely made from a super-light material such as magnesium, can also be seen. Although this prototype doesn’t appear to sit any lower to the ground, we can speculate that the 620R will feature a bespoke suspension tune compared with the 600LT. Whether that will be the race-bred coilover setup remains to be seen.