BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: GWM Ora 03 gains new entry level, bringing £7k lower price
UP NEXT
Electric car sales in EU drop as governments withdraw subsidies

GWM Ora 03 gains new entry level, bringing £7k lower price

Chinese brand revises hatchback’s line-up, gaining lower prices and a GT range-topper

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
21 January 2025

The GWM Ora 03 has been revised with new trim levels that bring significantly lower prices and sporty new GT range-topper.

The new Pure variant replaces the Pure+ and is £7000 cheaper, at £24,995. It packs the same 48kWh battery as the Pure+, giving it a 192-mile range, and much of the same kit inside.

This includes a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360deg camera and a facial recognition system.

Related articles

Compared with the Pure+, it swaps leatherette seats for cloth items, loses the rear seat armrest and the memory auto-folding side mirrors.

Sitting above the Pure is the Pro, which replaces the Pro+. This is priced £6000 cheaper, at £28,995, and gets a 63kWh battery, boosting range to 261 miles.

It also gets heated front seats, front parking sensors and an automatic parking system.

However, it loses the panoramic roof and massaging-and-ventilated front seats from the Pro+.

Sitting at the top of the new Ora 03 line-up is the GT, which gains more aggressive styling inside and out, a launch-control system and an efficiency-boosting heat pump. It’s priced from £32,995.

The revision of the Ora 03 range effectively brings major discounts for the Chinese electric supermini. It’s likely that the decision was made in order to help it compete with new arrivals from Europe such as the Renault 5 (£22,995) and Citroën ë-C3 (£21,990).

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS
Lotus Eletre review 2025 001 front cornering
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
Land Rover Defender Octa review 2025 001
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front

GWM Ora 03

Distinctive Chinese EV is good value, but annoyances prevent it from being recommendable

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 21 January 2025

That is one serious price reduction, shame they can't improve the looks. 

Latest Reviews

MG ZS Hybrid review 2025 001 front tracking
MG ZS
6
MG ZS
Lotus Eletre review 2025 001 front cornering
Lotus Eletre
7
Lotus Eletre
Land Rover Defender Octa review 2025 001
Land Rover Defender Octa
Land Rover Defender Octa
Audi A5 Avant review 2024 01
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
audi s5 saloon review 2024 01
Audi S5
8
Audi S5

View all car reviews