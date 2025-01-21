The GWM Ora 03 has been revised with new trim levels that bring significantly lower prices and sporty new GT range-topper.

The new Pure variant replaces the Pure+ and is £7000 cheaper, at £24,995. It packs the same 48kWh battery as the Pure+, giving it a 192-mile range, and much of the same kit inside.

This includes a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360deg camera and a facial recognition system.

Compared with the Pure+, it swaps leatherette seats for cloth items, loses the rear seat armrest and the memory auto-folding side mirrors.

Sitting above the Pure is the Pro, which replaces the Pro+. This is priced £6000 cheaper, at £28,995, and gets a 63kWh battery, boosting range to 261 miles.

It also gets heated front seats, front parking sensors and an automatic parking system.

However, it loses the panoramic roof and massaging-and-ventilated front seats from the Pro+.

Sitting at the top of the new Ora 03 line-up is the GT, which gains more aggressive styling inside and out, a launch-control system and an efficiency-boosting heat pump. It’s priced from £32,995.

The revision of the Ora 03 range effectively brings major discounts for the Chinese electric supermini. It’s likely that the decision was made in order to help it compete with new arrivals from Europe such as the Renault 5 (£22,995) and Citroën ë-C3 (£21,990).