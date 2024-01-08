Gridserve opens new Gatwick site with 30 EV chargers

Gridserve has opened a new EV charging hub at Gatwick, claiming it's the first such large-scale facility at a European airport.

The British company's third hub, after those in Braintree and Norwich, is on the airport's approach road, just off the M23 between London and Brighton.

Claimed to be "one of the most advanced electric car charging facilities in the world", the new facility is equipped with 30 chargers, 22 of which use ultra-fast CCS connectors and can supply rates of up to 350kW, adding as much as 100 miles of range in 10 minutes.

Four Tesla Superchargers have also been installed but are yet to be energised.

Speaking to Autocar at the site’s launch, Gridserve CEO Toddington Harper said: “Our goal is to give people confidence to charge on the motorway network as quickly as they possibly can with a minimum of six high-powered chargers.

“We want people to get the confidence that they can go anywhere in the country without any stress and in an excited way, because they know that they're going to have great charging facilities with the right amenities.”

The facility is supplied directly by the national grid, but Gridserve tops the grid back up with an equivalent amount of energy generated by its own solar farms, such as that in Cirencester, which at its peak generates 23MW. This will make the Gatwick hub effectively powered entirely by renewable energy.

There's also a 6MW battery on site to increase power supply at peak times.

The chargers are connected to the internet, so users can check availability and individual charge levels from elsewhere.

Harper said this showcases Gridserve's plans to embrace "smart connectivity" as it expands its offering.

Soon, it will advise customers on which locations they should stop and charge at (and at which times) during longer journeys or give them an alternative recommendation if the closest is full.