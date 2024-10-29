Bertone is putting the Marcello Gandini-designed Runabout into production as a retro-futuristic supercar, 55 years after revealing the concept.

The new Runabout remains faithful to the taut, wedge-like proportions of the 1969 original but features several tweaks both to modernise it and to ensure that it's usable on the open road.

For example, the bizarre headlights (mounted high on its shoulder line, alongside the occupants’ heads) have been replaced with pop-up units integrated into the nose.

The driver no longer needs to clamber over a high sill to access the cockpit, as there are now doors, and a pair of side mirrors has been fitted.

And the prominent chin has been opened up into a large grille area – most likely a requirement for cooling the new car’s 493bhp V6 engine, which is orders of magnitude more powerful than the original Autobianchi-sourced 1.1-litre four.

Whereas the 1969 concept was exclusively shown as a barchetta, with its interior permanently open to the elements, the new Runabout will also be sold with a targa top.

Production will begin in mid-2026 and pricing will start at €350,000 (equivalent to around £290,000, excluding VAT), Bertone said.

The new car is the first in a series of road-going models paying tribute to the famed Italian design house's heritage, melding classical designs with modern underpinnings and performance.

The original Runabout concept also strongly influenced the Fiat X1/9 sports car, which was sold from 1972 to 1989 and even manufactured by Bertone itself between 1981 and 1989.