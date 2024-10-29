BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Gandini-penned 1969 Bertone Runabout revived as 493bhp supercar
UP NEXT
Porsche 911 GT3 has two years left without hybrid or turbo

Gandini-penned 1969 Bertone Runabout revived as 493bhp supercar

Striking roofless racer is the first in a series of models drawing on the famous Italian design house’s heritage

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
29 October 2024

Bertone is putting the Marcello Gandini-designed Runabout into production as a retro-futuristic supercar, 55 years after revealing the concept.

The new Runabout remains faithful to the taut, wedge-like proportions of the 1969 original but features several tweaks both to modernise it and to ensure that it's usable on the open road.

For example, the bizarre headlights (mounted high on its shoulder line, alongside the occupants’ heads) have been replaced with pop-up units integrated into the nose.

Related articles

The driver no longer needs to clamber over a high sill to access the cockpit, as there are now doors, and a pair of side mirrors has been fitted.

And the prominent chin has been opened up into a large grille area – most likely a requirement for cooling the new car’s 493bhp V6 engine, which is orders of magnitude more powerful than the original Autobianchi-sourced 1.1-litre four.

Whereas the 1969 concept was exclusively shown as a barchetta, with its interior permanently open to the elements, the new Runabout will also be sold with a targa top.

Original Bertone Runabout

Production will begin in mid-2026 and pricing will start at €350,000 (equivalent to around £290,000, excluding VAT), Bertone said.

The new car is the first in a series of road-going models paying tribute to the famed Italian design house's heritage, melding classical designs with modern underpinnings and performance.

The original Runabout concept also strongly influenced the Fiat X1/9 sports car, which was sold from 1972 to 1989 and even manufactured by Bertone itself between 1981 and 1989. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish

View all car reviews

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

used cars for sale

Vauxhall Grandland X 1.5 Turbo D BlueInjection Sport Nav Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,698
25,824miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2.0 CLA220d AMG Line (Premium) Coupe 8G-DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2023
£29,698
14,862miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Ford Focus 1.0T EcoBoost MHEV ST-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£19,998
15,897miles
Petrol Hybrid
Manual
5
Peugeot 2008 1.2 PureTech Active Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£11,998
53,290miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mercedes-Benz E Class 2.0 E300d AMG Line Night Edition (Premium Plus) G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£26,498
44,762miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
Mercedes-Benz A Class 1.5 A180d AMG Line (Premium) Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£10,998
54,643miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2018
£6,498
36,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
BMW 1 Series 1.5 118i M Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£18,498
26,385miles
Petrol
Manual
5
MG HS 1.5 T-GDI Trophy DCT Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2023
£21,498
6,876miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
autoindustryinsider 29 October 2024

So, this is what Autocar deems a top new story? 

Bill the Lizard 29 October 2024

Great, another overpriced dinosaur. How about, replacing the drivetrain with a couple of electric motors and charging £25,000 for it?

shiftright 29 October 2024

Stunning. Shows how overworught and juvenile current supercars are.

Latest Reviews

dacia duster review 2024 01 cornering front
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT
Volkswagen Polo
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
8
Used Volkswagen Polo 2009-2017 review
vanquish lead 002
Aston Martin Vanquish
Aston Martin Vanquish

View all car reviews