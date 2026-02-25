BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Full-hybrid 4x4 variants of Dacia Duster and Bigster coming to UK
UP NEXT
Volvo EX30 gains new entry-level powertrain with 148bhp

Full-hybrid 4x4 variants of Dacia Duster and Bigster coming to UK

More powerful Hybrid 150 4x4 powertrain adds an electric motor to the rear axle

Will Rimell Autocar
News
1 min read
25 February 2026

Dacia has confirmed it will launch a new full-hybrid all-wheel-drive version of the Duster and Bigster in the UK, and the set-up features an electrified back axle.

The new Hybrid 150 4x4 powertrain joins the 130 4x4 in the Duster line-up but replaces the 130 4x4 in the Bigster range. It combines a 138bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine that drives the front wheels with a 31bhp electric motor that turns the rears.

Compared with the 130, the new 150 offers a 23bhp boost to 152bhp. It also swaps the six-speed manual for an equivalent automatic gearbox – and the motor gets its own two-speed ’box (for better torque distribution on and off road) that can also disengage the rear axle.

A tiny, 0.84kWh lithium ion battery means the Hybrid 150 4x4 can also switch off the engine for periods of electric-only driving. While no EV-only range have been given, Dacia says the system will drive in EV mode 60% of the time in normal driving conditions. In mainland Europe, it is also sold as an LPG-fuelled model under the Hybrid-G 150 4x4 badge.

The set-up will be offered in the UK later this year. Dacia said more information on timings and pricing will be confirmed “in the coming months”. 

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
Dacia Bigster Hyrbid 2025 front cornering sand

Dacia Bigster

What do you get when you make a Duster bigger? A silly name and a real worry for the likes of Ford and Hyundai

Read our review

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

Will Rimell

Will Rimell Autocar
Title: News editor

Will is Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 EVO SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£11,498
 Nissan Juke 1.6 N-Connecta Auto Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£18,998
 Subaru XV 2.0i SE Lineartronic 4WD Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£6,790
 Ford Puma 1.5T EcoBoost ST Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,998
 Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper Sport Steptronic Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr opens in a new tab
£20,998
 Fiat 500e C 42kWh La Prima Auto 2dr opens in a new tab
£17,495
 Volkswagen Golf 2.0 TDI BlueMotion Tech GT Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£7,450
 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI 40 Black Edition S Tronic Quattro Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£19,900
 Seat Ibiza 1.0 TSI FR Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£8,498
View all cars

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
SolidState 25 February 2026

4x4 sh#t boxes......great.

Latest Reviews

1. Tesla Model 3 RWD front
Tesla Model 3
8
Tesla Model 3
BYD Atto 3 review 2026 001
BYD Atto 3 Evo
BYD Atto 3 Evo
1 hyundai bayon uk 0226 05
Hyundai Bayon
7
Hyundai Bayon
Alpine A290 GTS review 2026 001
Alpine A290
8
Alpine A290
Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4

View all car reviews