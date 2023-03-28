Ford Ranger gains rugged Wildtrak X and Tremor off-road specials

The Ford Ranger pick-up truck has gained two variants that emphasise its off-road credentials, with technical upgrades, a modified chassis and unique design features.

Named Wildtrak X and Tremor, the two specifications are available to order from this month, with deliveries set to start in August.

The Wildtrak X builds on the existing Wildtrak. It raises the Ranger’s ride height by 26mm and increases its track width by 30mm, also equipping strengthened, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, all to bolster its off-road capabilities.

Stronger heavy-duty power steering is also included as standard, along with a steel bash plate and a new Trail Turn assist system that Ford said reduces the Ranger’s turning radius by up to 25% through brake-based torque vectoring.

Wildtrak X variants are driven by a twin-turbocharged 2.0-litre Ecoblue diesel engine with 202bhp and 368lb ft of torque. Power for the 4x4 is managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Design-wise, the Wildtrak X receives asphalt-black colouring to the grille surround, wheel arch trim, rear bumper and bumper H-bar. Black Wildtrak X badges are matched by a black Ford logo and 17in black alloy wheels with white typography.