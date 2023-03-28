BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Ranger gains rugged Wildtrak X and Tremor off-road specials

Both variants of Ford's new pick-up truck offer bolstered off-roading and unique design features
28 March 2023

The Ford Ranger pick-up truck has gained two variants that emphasise its off-road credentials, with technical upgrades, a modified chassis and unique design features. 

Named Wildtrak X and Tremor, the two specifications are available to order from this month, with deliveries set to start in August. 

The Wildtrak X builds on the existing Wildtrak. It raises the Ranger’s ride height by 26mm and increases its track width by 30mm, also equipping strengthened, position-sensitive Bilstein dampers, all to bolster its off-road capabilities. 

Stronger heavy-duty power steering is also included as standard, along with a steel bash plate and a new Trail Turn assist system that Ford said reduces the Ranger’s turning radius by up to 25% through brake-based torque vectoring. 

Wildtrak X variants are driven by a twin-turbocharged  2.0-litre Ecoblue diesel engine with 202bhp and 368lb ft of torque. Power for the 4x4 is managed by a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Design-wise, the Wildtrak X receives asphalt-black colouring to the grille surround, wheel arch trim, rear bumper and bumper H-bar. Black Wildtrak X badges are matched by a black Ford logo and 17in black alloy wheels with white typography. 

Inside, this version gets suede-trimmed seats and orange stitching on the dashboard, centre console and door trims. 

Meanwhile, the Tremor is based on the XLT and gains the same upgraded all-wheel drive system fitted to the Wildtrak X. 

In addition, the Tremor’s suspension has been adapted to accommodate the model's wider track and arch mouldings. It receives a tubular sports bar, aluminium side steps and dual tow hooks, as well as a boulder-grey grille. It's completed with water-resistant vinyl being applied to the seats and floor. 

The Ranger finished 2022 as Europe’s best-selling pick-up, and the addition of these two new specifications means it’s now available in its broadest range yet. 

Ford shifted 47,479 examples across the continent last year, making it the brand's fifth most-popular car, behind the Ford Puma (136,751), the Ford Kuga (126,986) the Ford Focus (79,211) and the Ford Fiesta (72,707).

