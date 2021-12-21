BACK TO ALL NEWS
Ford Puma ST Powershift is brand's first hot hybrid
Official: New Mini Cooper EV brings 215bhp and 240-mile range

Ford Puma ST Powershift is brand's first hot hybrid

Sporting compact crossover swaps 1.5-litre petrol engine for electrified 1.0-litre unit and goes automatic-only
21 December 2021

Ford has revealed a mild-hybrid version of the Ford Puma ST hot crossover, which will go on sale with the firm’s most powerful 1.0-litre engine yet. 

Named the Ford Puma ST Powershift, it swaps out the 1.5-litre turbo petrol triple seen in the existing ST for a smaller 1.0-litre version, which is partnered with a seven-speed automatic gearbox, a belt integrated starter-generator and a 48V battery.

The Puma is already offered with a mild-hybrid powertrain, but the Puma ST Powershift produces around 10% more power, upping proceedings from 152bhp to 167bhp. Torque, meanwhile, increases to 182lb ft, while 0-62mph is completed in 7.4sec - slightly slower than the 6.7sec offered by the standard Puma ST. 

With CO2 emissions of 144g/km and an average fuel consumption of around 37mpg, the new engine will help to boost economy levels and slash emissions, said Ford. The standard Puma ST emits 152g/km, with an average fuel consumption figure of 35mpg. 

“The combination of a downsized engine and electrified technology helps reduce fuel consumption and emissions while providing accessible, everyday performance. Together with the recalibrated Powershift transmission, this package delivers smart performance and emotional ST fun-to-drive,” said Ford Performance Europe boss Stefan Muenzinger.

The Puma ST Powershift is based on the same chassis as the regular Puma ST, with the same active exhaust, 11.4:1 steering ratio and 325mm front brake discs. It also receives the same driving-mode selection, with no option to drive on electric power alone.

It sits on a set of 19in alloy wheels, while standard equipment includes leather-effect seats, a heated windscreen, wireless phone charging, Ford’s Sync3 infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. 

The Puma ST Powershift is distinguished by a new Azure Blue paint option, which comes with the roof, grille surrounds, door mirror caps, roof spoiler and side spears in black.

Boot space remains the same as the standard car, despite the addition of mild-hybrid technology, at 456 litres with the rear seats up.

Ford hasn’t yet revealed pricing for the Puma ST Powershift, but the current Puma ST starts at £31,045 in the UK, and we expect the mild-hybrid to sit just below that. 

Ford Puma
Ford's new Puma hybrid rally car, built in partnership with British motorsport firm M-Sport, is driven by a 1.6-litre turbocharged engine and a 134bhp electric motor, producing far more power than the road-going version. 

 

Ford Puma

Geetee40 21 October 2021

Get your facts right Autocar please, the Puma is offered in both 1.0l MHEV in both 123PS and 155PS variants

LP in Brighton 21 October 2021

Great, just what we need - a heavy, expensive, 130mph, jacked-up and no doubt firm-riding Fiesta. Whatever happened to the simple affordable stuff Ford used to make?  

