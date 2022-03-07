BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford Mustang gains limited-edition California Edition
UP NEXT
Volkswagen invests €2 billion in new Wolfsburg EV factory

Ford Mustang gains limited-edition California Edition

New model harks back to 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupe prototype, named the California Special
News
2 mins read
7 March 2022

The Ford Mustang has added a limited-run California Edition featuring exterior design changes and upgraded equipment, with prices starting from £52,105.

The Mustang California Edition is based on a 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupé prototype, named the California Special. The original car featured a grille, fog-lights and side racing stripes all finished in black, as well as a Shelby-inspired spoiler and new rear side air scoops.

Offered in a convertible bodystyle only, the Mustang’s main changes are design-based. It gains an ebony black honeycomb front grille, lower side stripes in black, red and grey, unique badging, 19in wheels and California Special decals. Each model also has a ‘California Special’ logo that is only visible in strong sunlight. 

Related articles

Ford says the aerodynamics of the car have been improved, with the fitment of a larger front splitter as well as optional rear side air scoops. 

Inside, the Mustang California Edition features heated and cooled front seats finished in grey faux suede. The model also receives a 12in digital driver display and an instrument panel finished in aluminium. 

Meanwhile, nine exterior colours are available, including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange, which contrast with the model’s black convertible roof. 

The Mustang California Edition comes only with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, which produces 443bhp and 390lb ft. The car can complete 0-62mph in 4.5sec and all models are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission. 

Car Review
Ford Mustang
Ford Mustang V8 Fastback
Read our full road test review
Read more

“The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolises so much of what Mustang stands for: the joy of driving and the freedom of the open road,” said Matthias Tonn, chief programme engineer for Ford Mustang. 

“Those ideals resonate just as strongly with driving enthusiasts in Europe, so it’s about time customers here got to experience the unique California Special blend of style, performance and driving fun.” 

Used cars for sale

 Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£25,800
46,817miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£27,989
21,062miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£28,000
29,075miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2016
£28,000
24,304miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£29,429
26,251miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr
2018
£29,591
19,740miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 2.3 Ecoboost 2dr Auto
2017
£30,400
23,364miles
Petrol
Automatic
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£30,455
18,198miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
Ford Mustang 5.0 V8 Gt 2dr
2016
£30,716
21,220miles
Petrol
Manual
2
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Ford Mustang V8 Fastback

Ford Mustang

The Ford Mustang is available in the UK in right-hand drive for the first time, but does the rest of this American muscle car fit the UK car scene?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Suzuki Vitara full hybrid 2022 UK first drive review lead

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review

Suzuki Vitara 1.5 Full Hybrid SZ5 2022 UK review
1 BMW 2 Series M240i 2022 UK drive tracking front

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review

BMW M240i xDrive Coupe 2022 UK review
1 DS 9 E Tense 250 2022 first drive review tracking front

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review

DS 9 E-Tense 250 Performance Line+ 2022 review
1 Volkswagen T Roc R 2022 first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review

Volkswagen T-Roc R 2022 review
1 Tesla Model Y 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

Tesla Model Y Long Range 2022 UK first drive review

View all latest drives