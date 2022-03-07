Ford Mustang gains limited-edition California Edition

The Ford Mustang has added a limited-run California Edition featuring exterior design changes and upgraded equipment, with prices starting from £52,105.

The Mustang California Edition is based on a 1967 Shelby GT notchback coupé prototype, named the California Special. The original car featured a grille, fog-lights and side racing stripes all finished in black, as well as a Shelby-inspired spoiler and new rear side air scoops.

Offered in a convertible bodystyle only, the Mustang’s main changes are design-based. It gains an ebony black honeycomb front grille, lower side stripes in black, red and grey, unique badging, 19in wheels and California Special decals. Each model also has a ‘California Special’ logo that is only visible in strong sunlight.

Ford says the aerodynamics of the car have been improved, with the fitment of a larger front splitter as well as optional rear side air scoops.

Inside, the Mustang California Edition features heated and cooled front seats finished in grey faux suede. The model also receives a 12in digital driver display and an instrument panel finished in aluminium.

Meanwhile, nine exterior colours are available, including Grabber Blue and Cyber Orange, which contrast with the model’s black convertible roof.

The Mustang California Edition comes only with a 5.0-litre V8 engine, which produces 443bhp and 390lb ft. The car can complete 0-62mph in 4.5sec and all models are equipped with a 10-speed automatic transmission.

“The California Special is a huge part of the Mustang’s legacy in America and it symbolises so much of what Mustang stands for: the joy of driving and the freedom of the open road,” said Matthias Tonn, chief programme engineer for Ford Mustang.

“Those ideals resonate just as strongly with driving enthusiasts in Europe, so it’s about time customers here got to experience the unique California Special blend of style, performance and driving fun.”