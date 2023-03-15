Ford Bronco to be offered in European markets for the first time

Ford will introduce its Bronco off-roader to European markets for the first time in "strictly limited numbers" and with a tight focus on extreme off-road use.

Set to be available later this year, the Ford Bronco will be offered in two trim levels: Badlands, which is more suited to extreme off-road driving, and Outer Banks.

The Bronco sold in Europe will use the same direct-injected 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 petrol engine as the US variant, developing 330bhp and 415lb ft.

Its reserves are managed by Ford's Powershift 10-speed transmission and the car is capable of travelling at 3mph with the engine speed at 2400rpm, reducing the risk of stalling during serious off-road work.

Each trim level adds unique exterior design details as well as a build number plaque and the option of accessories such as waterproof neoprene seat covers.

Off-road-ready Badlands gets a locking front differential, a system to disconnect the anti-roll bars and the ability to switch between two- and four-wheel drive modes.

Ford has not commented on pricing for either European Bronco variant yet but has confirmed that it will not be coming to the UK. However, unofficial imports of the Bronco can be obtained from London-based specialist dealer Clive Sutton for £45,000 to £85,000, depending on the specification level.

The Bronco returned to sale in the US in 2021 after the moniker had laid dormant for 25 years. It’s a popular model in its home country, with the firm selling 117,057 examples in the US last year.

It’s built on a box steel chassis, with seven cross-members for added rigidity and suspension travel of up to 259mm.

Ford's Terrain Management System is included as standard and has been optimised so that novice off-road drivers can still access the car's full potential.