Ford Bronco to be offered in European markets for the first time
Ford Bronco to be offered in European markets for the first time

Iconic US off-roader arrives in two trim levels with a raft of all-terrain modifications and references to its heritage
Jonathan Bryce
15 March 2023

Ford will introduce its Bronco off-roader to European markets for the first time in "strictly limited numbers" and with a tight focus on extreme off-road use. 

Set to be available later this year, the Ford Bronco will be offered in two trim levels: Badlands, which is more suited to extreme off-road driving, and Outer Banks

The Bronco sold in Europe will use the same direct-injected 2.7-litre Ecoboost V6 petrol engine as the US variant, developing 330bhp and 415lb ft. 

Its reserves are managed by Ford's Powershift 10-speed transmission and the car is capable of  travelling at 3mph with the engine speed at 2400rpm, reducing the risk of stalling during serious off-road work.

Each trim level adds unique exterior design details as well as a build number plaque and the option of accessories such as waterproof neoprene seat covers. 

Off-road-ready Badlands gets a locking front differential, a system to disconnect the anti-roll bars and the ability to switch between two- and four-wheel drive modes.

Ford has not commented on pricing for either European Bronco variant yet but has confirmed that it will not be coming to the UK. However, unofficial imports of the Bronco can be obtained from London-based specialist dealer Clive Sutton for £45,000 to £85,000, depending on the specification level.

The Bronco returned to sale in the US in 2021 after the moniker had laid dormant for 25 years. It’s a popular model in its home country, with the firm selling 117,057 examples in the US last year. 

It’s built on a box steel chassis, with seven cross-members for added rigidity and suspension travel of up to 259mm. 

Ford's Terrain Management System is included as standard and has been optimised so that novice off-road drivers can still access the car's full potential. 

Read our review

Car review
1 Ford Bronco Outer Banks 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Bronco

Dearborn’s reborn off-road adventurer is now available in the UK as a grey import. Most likely works better overseas than it does here but is still good fun, if irrational

Read our review
Driving modes include Normal, Eco, Sport and Slippery, but a 'Go Across Any Type of Terrain' (GOAT) mode has also been introduced to allow the car to traverse mud/ruts, sand and rocky outcrops. Each mode adjusts the response of the throttle, gearbox and steering.

The car also uses Ford's Trail Turn Assist, which reduces the turning radius by up to 40%, braking the inside wheel during off-roading in tight spaces.

Additionally, trail sights sit on the front wings. These are raised sections of bodywork that indicate the car's position relative to its terrain. They support 68kg and can be used to transport surfboards or canoes.

The Bronco’s exterior design takes inspiration from the first-generation model, introduced in 1966, with short overhangs, a full-width grille, circular headlights and squared-off body panels.

In keeping with its approach to versatility, several aspects of the car are removable. 

The doors can be taken off and have been made lightweight as a result of the car's frameless windows. They also feature integrated mounting points for accessories such as tents or camping gear.

The front grille and bumper can also be swapped for alternative versions and the plastic wheel-arch flares are designed to separate without damage during a collision. The Bronco's hard-top, which uses a sound-dampening headliner, can also be removed. 

Elsewhere, the interior promises to be robust and has references to the original 1966 car, specifically in the instrument panel. It uses Ford's latest Sync 4 infotainment system, which means an 8.0in TFT instrument cluster sits alongside a 12.0in centre screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. A 360deg camera system features as standard.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 15 March 2023

Out with the Fiesta in with a tank.

Ford, how the mighty have fallen.

