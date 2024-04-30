BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ford boss Lisa Brankin wins top award at Autocar Great Women Awards 2024
UP NEXT
Mercedes G-Class EV could get 400-mile range with new battery

Ford boss Lisa Brankin wins top award at Autocar Great Women Awards 2024

The initiative celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector
Autocar
News
4 mins read
30 April 2024

Ford UK and Ireland boss Lisa Brankin has been named the most influential woman in the British automotive industry at the Autocar Great Women Awards 2024.

Brankin, who joined Ford more than two decades ago as a graduate trainee, was recognised for steering one of Britain's oldest and most successful manufacturers through one of its most transformative eras, introducing compelling new retail initiatives and championing exciting and influential new technologies, all while emphasising the attributes that have shaped Ford's reputation in the UK over the past century.

“This honour is an absolute surprise and a delight, ” said Brankin. “We don’t get here by ourselves – I’ve had support throughout my career, and I work with a fantastic team. So I accept this award as a partial recognition of me, but mostly as a recognition of them. 

Related articles

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to my team and everyone who has collaborated with me along the way. I'm also immensely grateful to Autocar for their commitment to uplifting the women in our industry and congratulate all the other nominees and winners.”

Held in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and with support from executive search specialists Ennis & Co, Autocar’s Great Women initiative celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector, employed by firms from JLR and Volkswagen to Vertu Motors.

The Ford boss was joined by an array of other outstanding individuals named among the Top 100, a list based on their seniority and level of influence and chosen by Autocar and its panel of judges.

These outstanding individuals cover categories including Executive, Marketing, Retail, Vehicle Development and Manufacturing. There is also an Apprentice category, separate to the Top 100, to celebrate the industry’s up-and-comers. 

Within that Top 100, 12 class winners were recognised. Winners included Cathy O’Callaghan, president and CEO, Ford Motor Credit Company; Sally Dennis, sales director, Mercedes-Benz; and Diane Miller, plant director, Ellesmere Port, Stellantis.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

ferrari sf90 xx stradale 2023 01 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
8
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman

View all car reviews

Back to top

All of this year's outstanding winners are listed below.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: “Lisa Brankin is deeply impressive as Ford’s UK boss, keeping the brand in the fight for top spots while transitioning it into a new era – both with electric passenger cars and with its growing commercial vehicle arm. This shows why she is so highly valued by the global brand and why she herself is so influential within the industry.”

Chair of the judging panel and managing director of Haymarket Automotive, Rachael Prasher, said: “It is a joy to see Autocar Great Women continue to grow, both the number of women working in the industry and their seniority. Our ambition when we launched Great Women eight years ago was to shine a spotlight on individuals, roles and businesses so that others could be inspired to choose automotive as a career. This year, more than ever, our Autocar Great Women do just that.”

SMMT CEO Mike Hawes said: “More women are driving success in the UK automotive industry than ever before, making this year’s judging tougher but even more inspiring than the last. Congratulations to all the winners, who represent the very best talent in the industry. At a critical moment in the zero-emission and automated vehicle transition, these Great Women – from engineer to boardroom executive and every discipline in between – instil massive confidence for the future. Diversity brings proven benefits to businesses and industry must strive to recruit top-calibre people from all backgrounds – a journey that will ultimately benefit everyone.”

This year's event, held at Stellantis’s Coventry HQ, included a number of speakers, talks and interviews from: Alison Jones, senior vice president, global circular economy, Stellantis; Geraldine Ingham, global managing director, Range Rover, JLR; Sam Sterry, group sales director, Europcar Mobility Group; Sophia Flörsch, Formula 3 driver, Alpine Academy; and Colonel Hannah Stoy, chief of staff to the assistant chief of the defence staff (people capability). 

A panel debate was also held, featuring: Maria Grazia Davino, group managing director, Stellantis UK; Michelle Roberts, marketing director, BMW Group UK; and Nic Johnson, people director, Centre of Excellence, Bentley.

Advertisement
Back to top

This year’s Great Women initiative was sponsored by: APC UK, Aston Martin, Bentley Motors, BMW UK, Bosch, Ennis & Co, Horiba MIRA, Ineos Automotive, Jardine Motors Group, Key Loop, Lookers, McLaren Automotive, Nissan, SMMT, Stellantis, Trust Ford and Volkswagen Group.

You can view the full list of winners by visiting the Autocar Great Women microsite.

The full list of category winners is as follows:  

Category Name Title
Overall Lisa Brankin Chair and managing director, Ford of Britain and Ireland
Executive Lisa Brankin Chair and managing director, Ford of Britain and Ireland
Vehicle Development Ruth Nic Aoidh Director of vehicle programmes, JLR
Government Affairs Eman Martin-Vignerte Director, political affairs and government relations, Bosch UK
Manufacturing Diane Miller Plant director, Ellesmere Port, Stellantis
Marketing Liz Cope Chief marketing officer, Vertu Motors
Operations Hadhami Dhraief Chief information officer and board member, Volkswagen Group UK
PR & Communications Kate Thompson Head of group corporate and public relations, Volkswagen Group UK
Purchasing Judith Richardson Director, procurement excellence hub, JLR
Retail Carole Merry Franchise director, Marshall Motor Group 
Sales Sally Dennis Sales director, Mercedes-Benz UK
Talent Lisa Rowles Global people director, Horiba MIRA

Finance

Cathy O’Callaghan

President and CEO, Ford Motor Credit Company

 

Our apprentice winners, in alphabetical order, are: Charli Mason, Eleanor Garbett-Charles, Emily Hamer, Evie Hurst, Lexy Mason, Mariya Mishnova, Megan Lily Handley, Molly Starkes, Neve Talbot, Niamh Hart, Stephanie Haynes.

Advertisement

used cars for sale

Toyota AYGO 1.0 VVT-i X-play Euro 5 5dr Euro 5
2016
£6,595
43,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Volvo XC90 2.0h T8 Twin Engine 11.6kWh R-Design Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,999
97,000miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Audi A3 1.4 TFSIe 40 S Line Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr 13kWh
2021
£21,499
32,969miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Audi A3 2.0 TDI Sport Sportback S Tronic Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,490
52,807miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 HSE Dynamic Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£19,199
14,983miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi E-TRON 55 S Line Sportback Auto Quattro 5dr 95kWh
2020
£29,500
24,579miles
Electric
Automatic
5
Land Rover DISCOVERY SPORT 2.0 TD4 HSE Auto 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,299
97,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Audi TT 1.8 TFSI S Line Euro 5 3dr
2014
£8,895
67,929miles
Petrol
Manual
3
Ford S-MAX 1.5T EcoBoost Titanium Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£11,500
71,052miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Next
Prev
View all cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
xxxx 30 April 2024

What is impressive in recent years is the replacment of the Mondeo, Fiesta, Ka and Focus with a Puma. In the BEV world they're now at the beck and call of VW.

The above decisions and actions are borne out by falling sales in Europe and an Autocar award to Ford's top brass.

Ford, how the mighty have fallen.

Latest Reviews

ferrari sf90 xx stradale 2023 01 cornering front
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
8
Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale
jeep wrangler review 2024 01 cornering front
Jeep Wrangler
8
Jeep Wrangler
Mercedes CLE 53 AMG front three quarter 01
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
8
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupé
Peugeot 5008 Hybrid review 2024 01 front cornering
Peugeot 5008
7
Peugeot 5008
mini countryman review 2024
Mini Countryman
7
Mini Countryman

View all car reviews