Ford boss Lisa Brankin wins top award at Autocar Great Women Awards 2024

Ford UK and Ireland boss Lisa Brankin has been named the most influential woman in the British automotive industry at the Autocar Great Women Awards 2024.

Brankin, who joined Ford more than two decades ago as a graduate trainee, was recognised for steering one of Britain's oldest and most successful manufacturers through one of its most transformative eras, introducing compelling new retail initiatives and championing exciting and influential new technologies, all while emphasising the attributes that have shaped Ford's reputation in the UK over the past century.

“This honour is an absolute surprise and a delight, ” said Brankin. “We don’t get here by ourselves – I’ve had support throughout my career, and I work with a fantastic team. So I accept this award as a partial recognition of me, but mostly as a recognition of them.

“My heartfelt gratitude goes to my team and everyone who has collaborated with me along the way. I'm also immensely grateful to Autocar for their commitment to uplifting the women in our industry and congratulate all the other nominees and winners.”

Held in association with the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders and with support from executive search specialists Ennis & Co, Autocar’s Great Women initiative celebrates the achievements of the most influential women across the motoring sector, employed by firms from JLR and Volkswagen to Vertu Motors.

The Ford boss was joined by an array of other outstanding individuals named among the Top 100, a list based on their seniority and level of influence and chosen by Autocar and its panel of judges.

These outstanding individuals cover categories including Executive, Marketing, Retail, Vehicle Development and Manufacturing. There is also an Apprentice category, separate to the Top 100, to celebrate the industry’s up-and-comers.

Within that Top 100, 12 class winners were recognised. Winners included Cathy O’Callaghan, president and CEO, Ford Motor Credit Company; Sally Dennis, sales director, Mercedes-Benz; and Diane Miller, plant director, Ellesmere Port, Stellantis.