Fisker Ocean Force E is hardcore 4x4 with 550bhp

Fisker is developing an off-road upgrade package for its Ocean electric SUV, promising go-anywhere ability and significantly enhanced performance.

Launched with the intention of broadening the SUVs market appeal and to shake up a class that's currently dominated by combustion-engined 4x4s, Fisker promises that the Ocean Force E will perform "superbly" off-road.

To help it achieve this, Fisker has given it "substantial" ground clearance and ramp angles, both of which should help it tackle steep gradients from both the front and rear; 33in off-road tyres that sit on 20in reinforced alloy wheels; and specialised dampers.

It's based on the top-spec Ocean Extreme, which has 550bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.6sec.

Fisker hasn't disclosed the range of the Force E, but the standard Ocean offers the longest range of any electric SUV on sale, with an official WLTP-tested figure of 440 miles.

Inside, the Force E gets hard-wearing materials to enhance its rugged credentials. The package adds rubber floor coverings, additional grab handles and tie-down hooks and the option of a roof basket for transporting camping gear and supplies.

The Force E package is currently under development at Fisker’s Magic Works division in the UK. When it's launched, customers will be able to have it retrofitted to any four-wheel-drive Ocean configured in Extreme or Ultra trim.

Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said: “This vehicle is going to be a beast. We've pulled out all the stops on this one, and I think it’s exciting to enter the segment. And for those who love to go off-road and enjoy nature, what better way than with zero emissions?”

Development is being supervised by Fisker's SVP of engineering, David King – an engineer who served as president of Aston Martin Racing and contributed to the development of the Aston Martin DB7, V12 Vantage, Rapide and Valkyrie.