Fisker Ocean Force E is hardcore 4x4 with 550bhp
McLaren to launch V8 hybrid supercar

Fisker Ocean Force E is hardcore 4x4 with 550bhp

Reworked electric crossover gets reinforced alloy wheels, 33in tyres, specialised dampers and interior upgrades
Jonathan Bryce
News
2 mins read
9 May 2023

Fisker is developing an off-road upgrade package for its Ocean electric SUV, promising go-anywhere ability and significantly enhanced performance. 

Launched with the intention of broadening the SUVs market appeal and to shake up a class that's currently dominated by combustion-engined 4x4s, Fisker promises that the Ocean Force E will perform "superbly" off-road.

To help it achieve this, Fisker has given it "substantial" ground clearance and ramp angles, both of which should help it tackle steep gradients from both the front and rear; 33in off-road tyres that sit on 20in reinforced alloy wheels; and specialised dampers.

It's based on the top-spec Ocean Extreme, which has 550bhp and can sprint from 0-62mph in 3.6sec.

Fisker hasn't disclosed the range of the Force E, but the standard Ocean offers the longest range of any electric SUV on sale, with an official WLTP-tested figure of 440 miles. 

Inside, the Force E gets hard-wearing materials to enhance its rugged credentials. The package adds rubber floor coverings, additional grab handles and tie-down hooks and the option of a roof basket for transporting camping gear and supplies.

The Force E package is currently under development at Fisker’s Magic Works division in the UK. When it's launched, customers will be able to have it retrofitted to any four-wheel-drive Ocean configured in Extreme or Ultra trim.

Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker said: “This vehicle is going to be a beast. We've pulled out all the stops on this one, and I think it’s exciting to enter the segment. And for those who love to go off-road and enjoy nature, what better way than with zero emissions?”

Development is being supervised by Fisker's SVP of engineering, David King – an engineer who served as president of Aston Martin Racing and contributed to the development of the Aston Martin DB7, V12 Vantage, Rapide and Valkyrie

Fisker plans to expand its line-up to four models by 2025, and Henrik Fisker said the Fisker Magic Works division will provide “an opportunity to create sustainable and fantastic vehicles outside the confines of established industry segments”. 

Deliveries of the specialised Ocean are expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2023.

