BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: First ride: Flat out in 429bhp MG EX4 concept
UP NEXT
New Skoda Kamiq and Scala to gain midlife refresh next month

First ride: Flat out in 429bhp MG EX4 concept

Group B-inspired one-off is a stake in the ground for MG’s return to fun performance cars
Jonathan Bryce
News
3 mins read
18 July 2023

Experiencing a hot, rally-inspired MG on Britain’s most famous hillclimb is perhaps not something you’d have expected to see in 2023. But here we are. 

It’s the EX4 - a stripped-back, aggressively styled throwback designed in collaboration with the engineering maestros at RML, the motorsport outfit turned preparation specialist famed for the SWB, a stunning recreation of the Ferrari 250 GTO. 

The EX4 is what happens when MG – Chinese-owned since 2005 but linked with Britain’s  motoring history – taps into its sports car heritage. It’s been designed as a futuristic tribute to the Group B MG Metro 6R4 rally car, and it certainly manages to capture some of the visual drama of that original.

Related articles

With a front splitter jutting out like Durdle Door and rear spoiler not much further regressed than that, you’re acutely aware that it means business. Just as well, then, that I, who barely knows how to put a racing helmet on, am not driving. 

The man behind the wheel is British Touring Car Championship race winner Dan Rowbottom, a down-to-earth family man who enjoys chatting about the MG, his BMW M3 Touring and F30-gen 320d, and the intense pressures of touring car racing.

Before we can get round to that, though, it is the EX4’s turn to clear its throat. 

Or, rather, motors, because this botoxed hatchback produces 429bhp and a Mercedes-AMG A45-beating 0-62mph time of 3.8sec, so it has the twin-motor performance to match that love-it-or-loathe-it exterior. It’s based on the MG 4 XPower, which sits ahead of us at the Goodwood start line. 

The XPower thrusts away at an alarming pace and after four or five seconds is out of sight. Then it’s our turn. Rowbottom nails the throttle and after a slight delay we accelerate through 20, 40, 60, 80 - the numbers come faster than I can speak. He floors the admittedly weak brakes on the approach to the first corner and balances the throttle before nailing it out the other end.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving

MG 4 EV

Is the electric hatchback a good car for the money, or a good car in its own right?

Read our review
Back to top

The next corner comes and it’s more of the same: hard on the brakes, tail off, accurately balance brake and throttle as we thread MG’s one-of-one through the Goodwood needle, and then power down the main straight in front of gawking spectators.

As we reach the end of the run, though, I have one thought pulsing its way through my brain, and it’s what was missing from the experience: noise. It might have been hysterically fast with go-kart handling, but the silence as we tore through corners was at odds with the ferocity of the experience. It felt as though I should try and fill the silence with awkward conversational chat. And I don’t know about you, but I don’t think that should happen.

Advertisement
Back to top
Car Review
MG 4 EV
01 MG Motor MG4 EV Long Range RT 2023 lead driving
Read our full road test review
Read more

This is something that Hyundai and Abarth didn’t miss with their Ioniq 5 N and 500e - cars that mimic the sounds of the most unlikely combustion engines, from fighter jets to V12 Lamborghinis. Although how successful those are is a matter of opinion.

Sound - or the lack of it - remains an ongoing challenge for EVs. In their current application, they can’t match the visceral over-stimulation you get from a combustion engine, leading to manufacturers jumping ropes trying to get close - but there’s no doubting their world-changing pace.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
The Apprentice 13 July 2023

Body kitted like a race car then fitted with eco wheel covers? mixed messages methinks

Andrew1 12 July 2023
Wtf is that? Pedestrian mower?
Peter Cavellini 12 July 2023

And what about the McMurty Speirling?, is that your idea of a Bobby dazzler?, no, this is a car designed for a purpose just like the rest.

Latest Drives

alpina b5 gt rview 2023 01 cornering front Richard Lane
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
Alpina B5 GT 2023 first drive
BMW X7 front lead
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
BMW X7 xDrive40d M Sport
01 Renault Clio facelift FD 2023 lead front driving
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
Renault Clio E-Tech 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia quadrifoglio 100years review 01 tracking front
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio 2023 first drive
polestar 2 review 2023 01 cornering front
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive
Polestar 2 Long Range Single Motor RWD 2023 first drive

View all latest drives