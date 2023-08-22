First drive: 2024 Porsche Panamera prototype

The 2020 arrival of the Porsche Taycan left us scratching our heads about the long-term future of the Panamera. Having two very similar models in the same line-up sounded like a peculiar game plan, even with their distinct power sources – one electric, one internal combustion.

Those musings are now history, as Porsche has confirmed that its ICE luxury saloon is here to stay. Indeed, the new third-generation Panamera should be available in the UK until 2030 at the very least.

Before its unveiling, I was invited to try a prototype off the back of an extensive 3000km validation test by Porsche board members in Spain – one of several durability mules that had accrued various mileages in the run-up to production starting at the Leipzig factory in September.

“There’s still some fine-tuning to do before it can be signed off,” says product-line vice-president Thomas Freimuth, “but we’re well on the way, and all the major developments are now locked in.”

My car’s disguise can’t hide the Panamera’s sharp new design. It’s clearly sleeker now than at any time in its 14-year history. The stretched proportions, influenced by a probing bonnet, a relatively shallow glasshouse and an angled liftback, remain the domineering element. But there’s now greater structuring and tauter surfacing right across the body.

It retains a five-door layout, with a slight increase in the wheelbase giving way to marginally larger rear door apertures and added ease of entry to the rear. Various details, including the lights, front grille and wheels, have also been redesigned to help distinguish it from the second-generation car.

The interior has been heavily redesigned too, with the emphasis on improved digital functionality and added ease of use. We can’t show you it yet, but it adopts many of the display and control concepts recently brought to the Cayenne, including new digital instruments, new touchscreens, a new steering wheel with a driving mode toggle and a dash-mounted gear selector.