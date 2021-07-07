BACK TO ALL NEWS
Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off production line
Final Lamborghini Aventador rolls off production line

LP 780-4 Ultimae edition was the final non-electrified outing for Lambo's hallowed V12 ahead of PHEV replacement
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
26 September 2022

The Lamborghini Aventador has bowed out of production with the completion of the last LP 780-4 Ultimae, which is also the brand's last pure-V12 production car.

The final Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae rolled off the production line in Sant'Agata, Italy, to bring to an end the model's 11-year run.

plug-in hybrid replacement is expected to be revealed later this year, having been spied testing.

Lamborghini made sure the final model was the most powerful, with the 6.5-litre unit producing 10bhp more than in the previous range-topping Aventador, the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, sending 769bhp (780PS, hence the name) to both axles. The Aventador-based Essenza SCV12 produces 819bhp but is limited to track use.

The Ultimae’s 531lb ft torque peak matches the SVJ’s, with which it shares its power- to-weight ratio. But with a 0-62mph time of just 2.8sec and a top speed of 221mph, the Ultimae is the fastest road-going Aventador.

The 350 coupés and 250 roadsters – each sold with a numbered plaque – were offered in a range of unique colour schemes, including a new grey-on-grey option with contrasting red trim elements, while the roadster could be specified with an exposed carbonfibre roof panel. It was also subtly marked out from other Aventadors by way of a unique styling package that "took the best components” of the S and SVJ.

The Aventador's plug-in hybrid replacement will serve as a bridge to pure-electric Lamborghini models in the future.

This electrified future will see the Hurácan and Lamborghini Urus also go down the same route, and an all-electric 2+2 introduced in the second half of the decade.

Importantly, however, while its replacement will use an electrified drivetrain, it will take the bulk of its power from a large-capacity V12, in line with company boss Stephan Winkelmann's commitment to the emotional value of its supercars.

He told Autocar last year that there is "a lot of emotion attached" to the twelve-cylinder engine, which he is particularly aware of, having been involved in the launch of the Aventador in his first stint as the boss of Lamborghini in 2011.

Parabolic 8 July 2021

@QuestionEverything - although these are mostly bought by the people you describe, ultimately a car like this is about how it makes you feel driving it, sitting in it and just admiring it in your garage - forget about the image, this should be bought for what it is. This is an amazing NA supercar that will never be boring if the electrics hit 0-60 in 1.5 seconds and top out at 500 mph.

jason_recliner 8 July 2021
Shame about the typo. Bit I guess that will just make it more collectible.
Peter Cavellini 7 July 2021

@Sonic, I kind of agree with you, but Cars like this you'd think, being low volume compared to what 90% of us drive, should be N/A with a manual box, but, as the emissions regs get stricter,these cars will be penalised by Road tax, they won't disappear over night, but they'll appear at car meets etc.

