Fiat Panda updated to mark 40th anniversary in 2020

Fiat has marked the 40th anniversary of its Panda supermini with the unveiling of the New Panda - an updated version of the current car that brings styling tweaks, new derivatives and enhanced technology.

Wearing a new front bumper, reshaped side skirts and fresh wheel designs, the updated Panda will go on sale in Italy this week, with a UK launch expected to follow by the end of the year.

Prices in its home market start at €8200 (£7450), but that factors in the Italian government's €1500 scrappage scheme incentive, so we can expect a starting price of nearer £9000 here.

A new 7.0in infotainment touchscreen is available, bringing smartphone compatibility and a DAB radio, while the new 69bhp mild-hybrid petrol engine option can now be specified across the range, having previously been reserved for the Panda Hybrid. Fiat claims a 30% reduction in emissions and an equal improvement in feul economay over its non-electrified equivalent.

Five trim levels are available in the revamped Panda line-up, which introduces new City Life, Sport, Cross and City Cross variants.

The Panda City Life is aimed at "those who are looking for the best relationship between price and product substance in a city car without sacrificing an attractive style". It wears unique 15in alloy wheels, mudguards, side skirts and contrasting trim elements on the outside, with its cabin marked out by two-tone fabric seats and a grey dashboard.

The Panda Sport is mechanically unchanged but gains larger 16in alloy wheels, swaps its black plastic trim for colour-coded items and is available with a contrasting black roof and matt-grey paint scheme. Its dashboard is finished in titanium, its door panels covered in sustainable leather and its seats decorated with red stitching.

Panda Sport customers can also specify the Pandemonium Pack, last available on the Panda 100HP hot hatchback, which brings red brake calipers, tinted windows and a bespoke sports steering wheel.

Capping off the line-up are the more ruggedly styled Cross and City Cross versions, available in both front- and four-wheel-drive forms. As standard, Cross cars are equipped with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, foglights, LED headlights, a red tow hook and black roofbars.

