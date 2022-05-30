Fiat to axe all non-electrified models in UK from July

Fiat will remove all purely internal-combustion-engined models from sale from July 2022 because all of its cars are now available with electrified powertrains.

The Italian firm says it electrified 60% of its line-up in 2021, with the Fiat 500X and Fiat Tipo the two final cars to receive a hybrid powertrain earlier this year.

Fiat claims removing all non-electrified models will support customers to make the move to sustainable and cost-effective e-mobility, particularly drivers in towns and cities.

Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth UK managing director, said: “This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers. The move lends itself to our vehicles, which are suited to urban areas.”

The brand kicked off its electrification strategy with the launch of the Fiat 500 hybrid and the Fiat Panda hybrid in 2020. Those two models will lose the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Instead, they will be offered with a 1.0-litre hybrid unit, consisting of a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine mated to a 12V belt-integrated starter-generator and an 11Ah battery.

Fiat announced that the larger 500X compact crossover and Tipo hatchback and estate models would receive hybrid powertrains back in February,

They are driven by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 20bhp electric motor for a combined total of 128bhp and 177lb ft of torque.

The engine is also the first available for a Fiat model that can completely disconnect. Fiat claims it “can remain idle for up to 47% of the time”. In addition, CO2 emissions are 11% lower.

“We can now provide all our customers with a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost,” Fiat CEO Olivier François said back in February. “I'm extremely proud of this for its consistency with our vision: ‘it's only green when it's green for all’."