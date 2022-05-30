BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat to axe all non-electrified models in UK from July
UP NEXT
New Mercedes-AMG One hypercar to be revealed this week

Fiat to axe all non-electrified models in UK from July

Firm adjusts line-up as all models are now available with electrified powertrains
News
2 mins read
30 May 2022

Fiat will remove all purely internal-combustion-engined models from sale from July 2022 because all of its cars are now available with electrified powertrains. 

The Italian firm says it electrified 60% of its line-up in 2021, with the Fiat 500X and Fiat Tipo the two final cars to receive a hybrid powertrain earlier this year.  

Fiat claims removing all non-electrified models will support customers to make the move to sustainable and cost-effective e-mobility, particularly drivers in towns and cities. 

Related articles

Greg Taylor, Fiat and Abarth UK managing director, said: “This step in Fiat’s history marks a pivotal point in our commitment to providing affordable and sustainable mobility solutions for all of our customers. The move lends itself to our vehicles, which are suited to urban areas.”

The brand kicked off its electrification strategy with the launch of the Fiat 500 hybrid and the Fiat Panda hybrid in 2020. Those two models will lose the option of a 1.2-litre petrol engine. 

Instead, they will be offered with a 1.0-litre hybrid unit, consisting of a naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine mated to a 12V belt-integrated starter-generator and an 11Ah battery.

Fiat announced that the larger 500X compact crossover and Tipo hatchback and estate models would receive hybrid powertrains back in February, 

They are driven by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 20bhp electric motor for a combined total of 128bhp and 177lb ft of torque. 

Car Review
Fiat 500
Fiat 500 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

The engine is also the first available for a Fiat model that can completely disconnect. Fiat claims it “can remain idle for up to 47% of the time”. In addition, CO2 emissions are 11% lower.

“We can now provide all our customers with a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost,” Fiat CEO Olivier François said back in February. “I'm extremely proud of this for its consistency with our vision: ‘it's only green when it's green for all’." 

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,700
54,580miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,758
54,834miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,906
54,465miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Lounge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,995
61,807miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr
2016
£6,290
29,115miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£6,295
28,957miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr
2016
£6,341
46,086miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Star 3dr
2017
£6,400
66,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Star 3dr
2016
£6,500
51,520miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 500 review hero front

Fiat 500

The 500 is a deserved success story for Fiat, offering bags of style, a fine drive and low costs

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

001 ford fiesta st front cornering 2022
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
Ford Fiesta ST 5-door 2022 UK review
001 vw tiguan allspace cornering front 2022
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 UK review
001 catherman 420 cup cornering 2022
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
Caterham Seven 420 Cup 2022 review
1 Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 tracking
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
Peugeot 308 SW BlueHDI 130 UK review
000 bmw ix tracking front 2022
BMW iX M60 2022 review
BMW iX M60 2022 review

View all latest drives