BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Fiat 500X and Fiat Tipo gain hybrid powertrains
UP NEXT
New Tesla Model Y: first customers take delivery in UK

Fiat 500X and Fiat Tipo gain hybrid powertrains

New additions mean every model in the Italian brand's line-up is now available with an electrified powertrain
News
2 mins read
15 February 2022

The Fiat 500X compact crossover and Fiat Tipo hatchback and estate have gained hybrid powertrains, meaning every car in the brand's range is now available in an electrified form.

Prices start at £27,585 for the 500X Hybrid, while the Tipo Hybrid starts at £27,595. They're distinguishable from their ICE-only counterparts thanks to a Hybrid logo on the tailgate. 

Both models have a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Firefly petrol engine and a 20bhp electric motor to produce combined totals of 128bhp and 177lb ft of torque.

Related articles

Drivers can expect a 0-62mph time of 9.4sec in the 500X Hybrid and 9.3sec in the Tipo Hybrid.

The pair are the first hybrid Fiats that can be driven with a completely disconnected engine, which Fiat claims “can remain idle for up to 47% of the time”. In addition, CO2 emissions are 11% lower.

Fiat says the electric motor helps to improve efficiency and dynamics of the cars and that they're capable of running on electricity alone at engine start-up, when creeping forward in traffic and when parking. They also benefit from regenerative braking.

“We can now provide all our customers with a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost,” said Fiat CEO Olivier François. “I'm extremely proud of this for its consistency with our vision: ‘it's only green when it's green for all’. 

Car Review
Fiat 500X
Fiat 500X
Read our full road test review
Read more

“Our journey toward sustainable mobility for all continues, with the aim – as I've previously announced – to launch a new vehicle every year, starting as soon as in 2023. Each model will have an electric motor to achieve a fully electric line-up from 2027.”

The 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid will become available to order later this month, when Fiat will reveal specification and pricing details. The two will then appear in dealerships later in the spring.

Used cars for sale

 Fiat 500x 1.4 Multiair Pop Star 5dr
2016
£8,900
59,311miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.3 Multijet Pop 5dr
2016
£8,995
37,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.6 Multijet Cross Plus 5dr
2015
£8,999
37,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.4 Multiair Pop Star 5dr
2016
£8,999
56,161miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.6 E-torq Pop Star 5dr
2016
£8,999
52,024miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.6 Multijet Cross Plus 5dr
2015
£9,000
63,035miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.4 Multiair Pop Star 5dr
2016
£9,107
57,566miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.6 E-torq Pop 5dr
2016
£9,149
28,198miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500x 1.6 Multijet Cross Plus 5dr
2016
£9,195
45,119miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X

Decent styling, a well-judged interior and good practicality means Fiat's 500X is a worthy entrant on your compact crossover shortlist

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review
1 Vahxuall Astra 2022 european first drive tracking front

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review

Vauxhall Astra 2022 review
1 Porsche Taycan GTS sport turismo LHD UK 2022 review tracking front

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage tgdi 3 2022 UK first drive review lead

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Panamera 4 ehybrid sport turismo 2022 UK review tracking front

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

Porsche Panamera 4 E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2022 UK review

View all latest drives