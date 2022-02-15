Fiat 500X and Fiat Tipo gain hybrid powertrains

The Fiat 500X compact crossover and Fiat Tipo hatchback and estate have gained hybrid powertrains, meaning every car in the brand's range is now available in an electrified form.

Prices start at £27,585 for the 500X Hybrid, while the Tipo Hybrid starts at £27,595. They're distinguishable from their ICE-only counterparts thanks to a Hybrid logo on the tailgate.

Both models have a 1.5-litre four-cylinder Firefly petrol engine and a 20bhp electric motor to produce combined totals of 128bhp and 177lb ft of torque.

Drivers can expect a 0-62mph time of 9.4sec in the 500X Hybrid and 9.3sec in the Tipo Hybrid.

The pair are the first hybrid Fiats that can be driven with a completely disconnected engine, which Fiat claims “can remain idle for up to 47% of the time”. In addition, CO2 emissions are 11% lower.

Fiat says the electric motor helps to improve efficiency and dynamics of the cars and that they're capable of running on electricity alone at engine start-up, when creeping forward in traffic and when parking. They also benefit from regenerative braking.

“We can now provide all our customers with a sustainable mobility solution, whatever their mobility needs, with simple technology and at an affordable cost,” said Fiat CEO Olivier François. “I'm extremely proud of this for its consistency with our vision: ‘it's only green when it's green for all’.

“Our journey toward sustainable mobility for all continues, with the aim – as I've previously announced – to launch a new vehicle every year, starting as soon as in 2023. Each model will have an electric motor to achieve a fully electric line-up from 2027.”

The 500X Hybrid and Tipo Hybrid will become available to order later this month, when Fiat will reveal specification and pricing details. The two will then appear in dealerships later in the spring.