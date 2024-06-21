Ferrari gears up for first EV with opening of new E-building

Ferrari has made a significant step towards the launch of its first EV next year with the opening of the new E-building production facility at its factory in Maranello.

The new 42,500sqm facility, which was opened in a ceremony attended by Italian president Sergio Mattarella, is designed to maximise “production flexibility” for the Italian supercar firm.

It will be used for production of combustion-engined and hybrid models, as well as the firm’s first EV; the 'E' in the building's name does not stand for electric, but rather "energy, evolution and environment", Ferrari says.

Production is set to get under way in January 2025, with the Purosangue and SF90 likely to be the first to run down the new state-of-the-art line.

Ferrari said that housing production and development of all the powertrain types it will use in the coming years in a single building is in line with its strategy of “prioritising revenue quality over quantity".

High-voltage batteries, electric motors and axles – which were cited as “strategic electric components that are highly relevant to differentiating Ferrari’s technology and performance” – will also be assembled there.

While Ferrari has confirmed that it's working on an EV, it has remained tight-lipped on any technical details so far. Early patents suggested it could take the form of a four-wheel-drive two-seater and a recent report by Reuters – which Ferrari refused to comment on – suggested a price tag starting from €500,000.

Company CEO Benedetto Vigna emphasised the advantages of building a new factory for the upcoming EV: "The full electric Ferrari demands new technologies, components and processes, which we want to design, engineer and handcraft here in Maranello. As such, we have specifically invested in the E-building, it will enable us to keep our know-how in-house and maintain our competitive advantage in the years to come.

"By mastering this full system, we can make a palpable difference. It will ensure that an electric Ferrari continues to deliver the distinctive driving thrills that all Ferraris have.”

The decision to produce batteries and motors in house is a significant statement of intent in Ferrari's desire to have maximum control over its future products.

More than 300 staff will work in the E-building. Training for the new production lines started more than two years ago, and Ferrari said that process has been vital to “strengthening knowledge” required for motor production and battery assembly.

While Maranello will retain a far greater level of manual assembly than mainstream car factories, production in the E-building will be assisted by a number of collaborative robots.