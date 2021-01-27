Facelifted Subaru XV receives design and chassis tweaks

Subaru has updated its XV crossover for 2021 with subtle styling revisions, engineering tweaks and equipment upgrades.

The Jeep Renegade rival is available to order from 1 March from £31,665 - the same price as the outgoing model. All versions are powered by a 148bhp 2.0-litre 'e-Boxer' flat four petrol engine mated to a 16bhp electric motor and CVT gearbox.

Revisions to the exterior include a redesigned front bumper and grille, LED foglights surrounded by a reworked bezel, new 18in alloy wheels and two new colours: Plasma Yellow and Horizon Blue.

New technology includes a 180deg front-view monitor to reduce blind spots and the door mirrors now automatically fold when the car is locked and tilt when it is put into reverse. A driver's seat memory function has been added, too.

Subaru claims the revised XV has a "much smoother ride" thanks to reduced body movement via new springs and dampers. The 'SI-Drive' drive select function has been improved to offer better throttle response in Sport and a balanced Intelligent Mode.

The XV's multi-mode four-wheel drive system has been enhanced, too, with a revised X-Mode that offers two levels of dirt/snow modes for especially slippery surfaces.

Standard kit on base SE trim includes symmetrical all-wheel drive, automatic LED lights, Subaru's EyeSight driver assist tech, heated front seats, keyless entry and start and an 8.0in infotainment display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

SE Premium adds to that with leather seats, an eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat, sat-nav and a sunroof.

