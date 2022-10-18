Exclusive Q&A: Rolls-Royce engineering boss unwraps Spectre EV

Mihair Ayoubli, a much-experienced BMW engineer before he came to Rolls-Royce, describes himself as having one leg in Goodwood and one in Munich.

His first involvement with Rolls-Royce was during the engineering of the Phantom 8 in 2015, and he became more heavily involved with the creation of the 2018 Cullinan SUV. But the new Spectre EV is very much his baby.

Why did you decide Rolls-Royce’s first EV needed to be what your colleagues describe as “a super-coupé”?

"We knew the change to an electric drivetrain would always be seen as a huge moment in Rolls-Royce history, so we wanted to start with a very emotional car that also posed a big engineering challenge. It would have been easier – and a little bit predictable – to start with an SUV."

You’re especially pleased with the Spectre’s proportions, aren’t you? What’s so good about them?

"The Spectre has two very dramatic features. First is the very long dash-to-axle distance, with the front wheels pushed a long way forward for extra drama. It’s a big car, but the proportions are ideal. Early on, we discussed having a shorter nose, because we could, but we soon rejected the idea.

"The second dynamic feature is the proportion of the car’s overall height to the top of its wheels. The car looks very low and streamlined, even though it’s actually taller than some other big cars, which is what we sought."

Have you carried those themes inside the car?

"Certainly. We’ve lowered the dash and the base of the windscreen, which shows off the long bonnet. We’ve also given the car a central tunnel, which we’ve used to house cables and some of the battery cells, and the overall effect is to give the front occupants an intimate, cocooned feel. The rear passengers aren’t neglected either: the Spectre is a luxurious four-seater."