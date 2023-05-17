Exclusive: New Toyota CEO on the most important job in motoring

Koji Sato was a senior executive at the Toyota Motor Corporation, company lifer and engineer of much renown, head of its Gazoo Racing performance and Lexus luxury divisions and holder of numerous nose-bleedingly senior management titles.

The next he was stood at a race track in Thailand, chatting and testing cars with the incumbent president and CEO, Akio Toyoda, when he was asked if he fancied running the world’s largest car maker at the most pivotal point in its history. Even after his stellar career advancement, it came as a total shock.

Laugh. Smile. Gulp. At the last count, Toyota had 372,817 employees, sold 10.5 million cars (making it the world’s biggest car and commercial vehicle company by volume for the third straight year) and enjoyed annual operating profits of upwards of £10 billion.

But, to paraphrase Toyoda, it also had a host of problems that he was simply too old to fix himself, all driven by the need to morph from car maker to mobility company in an era of zero-emissions challenges, changing software and technical expectations, autonomy and more.

Well prepared he may have been, but Sato – aged 53 to Toyoda’s 66 and now a few months into the role – doesn’t shy away from admitting to feeling the pressure, at least initially.

“I felt this huge responsibility,” he says. “I was worried whether I would be able to repeat the success alone. But it was Akio who told me not to feel that way but to approach it rather as a team captain. That changed my view; from that moment, I felt it was possible. I could be the boss but we could support each other to achieve our goals. I have a team around me and I must enable them to achieve success, not do it all myself.”

However logical those words may read, they’re seismic in their meaning. Toyoda started the shift, but Sato will accelerate it: the era of commanding from the top and letting orders drip down the hierarchy are over at Toyota. There are too many problems and too many potential solutions for a single view.