Exclusive: Kia commits to hatchbacks with wave of Golf rivals

Kia is committed to launching more hatchbacks and saloons, rather than going all in on SUVs, as it prepares the European launch of ICE-powered and electric hatchbacks to rival the Volkswagen Golf and ID 3.

Speaking exclusively to Autocar, Kia executive vice-president Ted Lee said there was still “big volume” for hatchback models in Europe in particular, and he confirmed the firm would continue to offer them and indeed launch all-new family hatchback models.

The first of these new hatchbacks, the EV4, will be the first electric Kia to be built in Europe when it’s launched in the UK in October. The hatchback will be built at Kia’s plant in Slovakia, but it will also be offered as a saloon imported into Europe from South Korea.

The EV4 will be joined by the new K4, which was unveiled in hatchback form at the recent New York motor show and will eventually replace the outgoing Ceed in Europe.

The EV4 takes the place of the Ceed in the Slovakian factory, so the K4 will be imported to Europe from Kia’s plant in Mexico in both hatch and saloon forms.

An estate version of the K4 has also been spotted undergoing testing, making what would be a three-strong model range for the K4 ahead of an expected launch later this year.

More broadly, Lee believes that Kia currently has a “strong position in Europe”. He added: “Especially in the UK, where we have a very strong stance”.

Lee was the first Korean to work at Kia UK , joining in 2002, when the UK operation became a wholly owned subsidiary of Kia’s main global business.

He now co-ordinates the firm’s global business outside of Korea.