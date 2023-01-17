BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Ex-McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt named new BAC chairman
UP NEXT
Aehra hires ex-Ferrari and Lotus engineer to develop SUV and saloon

Ex-McLaren CEO Mike Flewitt named new BAC chairman

Brit outlines plan to take Liverpool firm into the future, with scope for electrification and a two-seater
Steve Cropley Autocar
News
3 mins read
17 January 2023

Mike Flewitt, former CEO of McLaren Automotive, has been named as chairman of the Briggs Automobile Company (BAC), promising to bring his experience of four decades at the top of the car industry to build what its founders said is their company’s “ambitious growth strategy and new model programme”. 

Flewitt said he has known the Briggs brothers for several years and has been deeply impressed with both the quality of their single-seat BAC Mono R car and the efficiency of their tiny but profitable 40-person business.

Here he answers questions on his new role, which begins immediately.

You must have had other opportunities after McLaren. Why choose BAC?

"I’m a big fan of the Briggs brothers and I love what they do. Anyone who knows me knows I have a garage full of lightweight cars; BAC’s guiding principles are the same as my own. I tried the Mono R last year and was amazed by its capability and the sheer focus on the fun of driving.

"I’m especially excited because BAC is based a couple of miles from where I grew up in Liverpool, not far from Ford Halewood, where I joined the industry in the 1980s."

How can you help?

"Neil Briggs is a designer and Ian [Briggs] is an engineer. I’m neither, but I do have a good deal of industry knowhow: experience of how markets work, of distribution, of financial and manufacturing practice. I believe this can be useful, especially in the new expansion phase they’re contemplating."

What are the details of the expansion? 

"BAC will build steadily. The company makes around 40 cars a year now – at prices up to £250,000 – and it’s profitable, which not many small companies can say. We’ll build steadily as we take the cars into new markets. It’s possible to see us doing 50 cars next year.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive

View all latest drives

Back to top

"That may not sound like many, but it’s a 20% increase. In two or three years, we could get to 100 cars. We’re having discussions with distributors right now about US sales.

Related articles

"The existing factory might strain a bit at 100 cars, but it could handle it."

Talking new models, is there serious talk of a BAC two-seater?

"It’s a conversation we’ve had, but it’s not on the agenda. We’re aware that a road-going but track-focused single-seater as expensive as the Mono R is a pretty specialist product.

"Its main emphasis is on providing incredible driving characteristics. But we wouldn’t rule out a two-seater, provided it could match the driving quality of existing cars."

You come from an ultra-high tech company making carbonfibre chassis and bespoke hybridised engines. The Mono R has neither. Will you press for higher tech in BAC’s next designs?

"The powertrain and the chassis are areas we’re discussing, but BAC’s quality and driving standards are already among the highest anywhere. We’d have to be sure changes would improve the performance or customer appeal of our cars. We’ll always look very carefully at where we put our investment."

Advertisement
Back to top

Is part of your mission to prepare for electrification?

"For sure. We have alternative powertrain options right now, but we’re not in a rush to implement them, because at present they wouldn’t work as well as what we have now, and our customers aren’t calling for them. But helping BAC prepare for the future is very much part of my role."

Does it feel great to be back working with high-performance cars?

"Of course. I really don’t feel as if I’ve been away; after McLaren, it was simply necessary to soft-pedal for a while. But I wanted my next role to be something I could be certain I’d enjoy. And I love this industry, and especially the BAC ethos of lightweight construction."

Used cars for sale

 Mercedes-Benz E-CLASS 2.0 E220d AMG Line G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2016
£18,990
62,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 DPi X-Line S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£15,080
6,345miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi Q7 3.0 TDI V6 S Line Plus Tiptronic Quattro Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2013
£12,750
123,919miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Citroen BERLINGO 50kWh Flair XTR M MPV Auto 5dr (7.4kW Charger)
2021
£29,995
678miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Porsche CAYENNE 3.0 TD V6 Platinum Edition TiptronicS 4WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£33,098
74,207miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen Touareg 3.0 TDI V6 R-Line Tech Tiptronic 4Motion Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£36,500
38,705miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2011
£3,195
82,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Nissan Qashqai 1.6 DCi N-tec+ 2WD Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£9,450
79,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Mercedes-Benz C Class 2.0 C220d Sport G-Tronic+ Euro 6 (s/s) 4dr
2020
£22,495
50,332miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S
Honda Civic Type R 2023 front driving
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
New Honda Civic Type R 2023 UK first drive
1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive

View all latest drives