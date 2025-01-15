BACK TO ALL NEWS
DS sets bold plan to rival Bentley and Rolls-Royce

Stellantis-owned French brand currently rivals BMW and Mercedes-Benz but has loftier ambitions for the future

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
15 January 2025

DS aspires to rival Rolls-Royce and Bentley as it targets a move beyond the premium segment and into the luxury sphere.

That's according to design director Thierry Métroz, who said the Stellantis-owned French brand's "dream is to be the Louis Vuitton of the automotive industry".

Speaking to Autocar at the Brussels motor show at the first public outing of its new No8 (pronounced 'number eight') flagship, Métroz said: "We are premium [now] but our mission is to be more than premium. We would like to try to touch the luxury feeling."

Métroz cautioned that this "takes time", and despite it being a long-term goal for DS, the brand may never get there.

He continued: "It's a lot of work, as the brand is very young. We only launched the brand in 2014. It probably takes more than 10 years, maybe 20 years [more] to have the positioning of a luxury automotive brand."

On how DS could achieve "our dream", he said: "We need to be very focused on the quality of the details."

Métroz explained that the No8 already took inspiration from Bentley in its interior, including the material use and its application.

"It's a very luxurious interior," he said. "Compared to our German competitors, it's about the quality of the materials and the details of the interior. It's a luxury taste.

"It's not German for the interior; it's more like Bentley. It's not Bentley, of course, but the kind of inspiration is more Bentley or Rolls-Royce than Audi or Volkswagen."

When asked how DS could provide  cars with a true luxury feel when they use shared Stellantis architectures, Métroz said it was "hard" but the brand had the ability to change key parts of the underpinnings, such as lowering rooflines and pushing back the windscreen for different proportions.

No sales volume target has been set for the No8, said Métroz, with the goal instead being "to make a very good quality car with a really nice design focused on the quality of the interior".

He added: "We need to sell cars, like any brand, but our target is not to sell a lot of cars [at volume]; we prefer to reinforce the positioning of the brand with the luxury feeling."

Métroz also confirmed that new versions of the DS 7 SUV and DS 4 hatchback (set to be renamed the No 7 and No 4) will have "the same spirit" as the No8.

Indeed, he believes that bold designs are becoming more important, as there is so much homogeny in car design currently, particularly among the many new Chinese entrants.

"All the Chinese copy Porsche or Tesla, and at the end they always look like a Tesla or a Porsche. At DS, we don't want to follow with the same vision; we will keep something stronger."

Customers clinics have also shown that more people "are ready to buy an EV but would like to keep a very attractive design with a lot of character", said Métroz. "People don't want to buy a washing machine."

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
sabre 15 January 2025

It may take a century to make Bentley and RR customers forget that DS is Citroen.

KeithS 15 January 2025

DS could be on to something, but it will all depend on whether the 'bean counters' will let them have the freedom to design cars that are not seen to raid the Stellantis parts bins.

eelectric 15 January 2025

This has got to be a joke. DS doesn't rival any luxury carmakers with its range of front wheel drive economy Peugeot/Citroen models with slightly nicer interiors and weird looking exteriors. Going upmarket to rival ultra luxury brands seems like a pipe dream. Stellantis needs to allow DS to build a true luxury brand on dedicated platforms that aren't shared with the rest of Peugeot-Citroen cars. Preferably rear drive, more powerful, larger, faster, better driving, and less weird styling. They might then be able to actually gather some sales if they have a compelling product. Until then I see their sales figures remaining a fraction of a fraction of a percent of the European luxury car market. 

