Driving a Porsche 911 GT3 RS around the Isle of Man TT

You have to grasp these moments when the stars align, and remind yourself you’re in a GT3 RS on some of the best roads you’ve ever seen and there are no speed limits. The time I spent there now exists in my head as a blur of hands, a sense of faint disbelief that a road car engine can sound this good and make that much noise and something closer to befuddlement at the level of grip those Dunlops could generate. It took time to realise I was experiencing the positive effects of downforce on the public road, probably for the very first time.

And yet still I had to restrain myself. The GT3 RS is so fast point to point that its acceleration is probably its least impressive aspect, and this is a car that can do 0-62mph in 3.2sec. Brakes and grip are, relatively, mightier still. Its composure at speed is mesmeric: there was one curve taken over a slight brow and, even going as hard as I dared, there was no heave or pitch, nor even much discernible body roll, let alone any kind of yaw at either end. Unless you play fast and loose with the throttle in slow corners, out here there is no understeer or oversteer: it just steers.

It’s one reason the GT3 RS makes you want to push harder: you want to find out what it does when it lets go. How far would it slide and how fast? How quick would you need to be to collect it? I’d skidded about in it in hairpins but those were nursery slopes by comparison to what it was like out on the mountain roads. But it’s not the place. Zero speed limits do not mean zero risk and when I recognised that point where I was close to having to have a word with myself, I forced myself to ignore the car entreating me to go ever faster, turned around and headed home.

As we bumped and jolted our way back to Ronaldsway airport, it struck me as extraordinary that this car even exists. In both character and capability, it is one of the most extreme road cars ever built, yet it’s not the product of some mad mind in some cottage business but comes ultimately from the largest car company on earth. No standard production car made by any other mainstream manufacturer for anything like this kind of money could get anywhere near it. And you need only remember that it’s quicker around the Nürburgring than the 881bhp, purpose-built 918 Spyder hypercar to know it. As a way to experience the Isle of Man TT course and travel probably the best roads on which you can drive, it is hard to see how it could have been bettered.

Ten years on: Britain's best driver's car shootout on the Isle of Man:

This is not the first time Autocar has visited the island. Back in 2008, we turned up mob-handed with five sports cars and supercars as the finale to that year’s contest to find Britain’s Best Driver’s Car.