Delays expected as M25 to close for second time on 10-13 May

National Highways has detailed the second M25 closure of the year, as the government organisation continues work on its junction 10 improvement scheme.

The closure will last a full weekend from junction 9 (A243 Leatherhead) to junction 10 (A3 Wisley), starting from 9pm on Friday, 10 May and ending at 6am on Monday, 13 May.

National Highways has warned drivers in the area to expect delays, particularly if heading to Gatwick or Heathrow airports.

It’s only the second time the M25, which encircles the majority of Greater London, has had an entire section closed for roadworks.

There will be three more closures between July and the end of the year. Work is due to be completed by the summer of 2025.

The M25 closed for the first time in March, when National Highways demolished a bridge and installed a large gantry.

The next stage involves installing 68 16-tonne concrete beams and four 40-tonne beams to build a new gyratory bridge, plus another large gantry.

National Highways says the development will help to make journeys in the area safer while reducing pollution. It has also planned four diversion routes for drivers to follow, which will not be affected by the ULEZ charge if the route enters the zone.

National Highways also warned of heavier delays than with the previous closure and longer diversions for different vehicle types.

Jonathan Wade, senior project manager for National Highways, said: “This is far from a repeat of the previous closure, as the alternative routes are longer and will be different for over-height vehicles and all other traffic.

“Drivers listened to our advice last time, which reduced motorway traffic levels by over two-thirds and meant delays were limited.

“Our advice again is please only travel if necessary and make sure you give yourself extra time if you do choose to use the M25.”

National Highways will announce the date of the next closure after 13 May but said it would coincide with other roadworks, including the installation of new emergency areas on the M25 at junctions 23-27 and 5-7, plus the M4 at junctions 10-12, the M3 at junctions 2-4a and the M20 from junctions 3-5.

Read on for all the diversions for the upcoming M25 closure.

Diversions for the M25 closure from 10 to 13 May

Diversion route clockwise (from Gatwick towards Heathrow)

Leave the M25 at junction 8, A217 (Reigate).