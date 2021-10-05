Dacia Sandero nudges £10,000 as Access entry trim axed

The Dacia Sandero's entry-level Access specification has been removed, taking the starting price of the affordable supermini up to nearly £10,000.

The model, which was launched in 2020 at the headline-bating price point of £7995, now starts at £9845 in Essential specification.

The jacked-up Sandero Stepway has also had its Access specification axed, so it now starts from £11,945 in Essential trim, representing a price increase of £500.

A Dacia spokesman told Autocar: “At Dacia, we're constantly redefining what is essential, offering the best value for customers based on their needs and expectations. The removal of the Access trim and minor changes to our line-up takes into consideration these expectations and customer demand.”

The Sandero remains the lowest-priced new car on the UK market despite the price hike.

Just two specifications, Essential and Comfort, are currently on sale for the hatchback in the UK, each costing £50 more than previously.

The Essential model includes cruise control, 15in wheels, a DAB radio and manual air conditioning as standard, while the Comfort specification adds rear parking sensors, an 8.0in digital display, keyless entry and automatic lights and wipers.

Stepway models get an additional, top-of-the range Prestige trim, which is equipped with a rear parking camera, climate control, front parking sensors and an electric handbrake.

The engine range remains unchanged, with a selection of petrol and bi-fuel (petrol and LPG) units offering 64bhp, 90bhp and 99bhp.