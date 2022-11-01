BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia Duster Extreme SE special edition returns to line-up
UP NEXT
New Ferrari 499P makes track debut in official video

Dacia Duster Extreme SE special edition returns to line-up

Prices start from £18,295 as model gains new logo and orange design features
News
2 mins read
1 November 2022

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE edition will return to top the model’s line-up, this time showcasing the firm’s newly updated visual identity, including a new Dacia logo. 

Previously on sale in February this year, the updated special edition is now available to order, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of next year.

Prices start from £18,295 - a slight increase over the previous special edition. 

Related articles

The Extreme SE specification injects some extra flair into the Duster’s exterior and interior design, and the equipment level is based on the previous range-topping Journey specification.

It will sit above the entry-level Essential and mid-range Expression models in the line-up. 

Standard equipment includes an 8.0in infotainment system, keyless entry, a reversing camera, heated front seats and automatic air conditioning. 

Among the design changes are new orange accents for the roof bars, door mirrors and Duster lettering on the rear of the car. It also gains 17in black alloy wheels. 

Inside, the Duster Extreme SE receives chrome air vent surrounds with orange trim, orange door inserts and contrasting upholstering stitching.

Drivers can spec their Duster Extreme SE with a choice of 90bhp, 130bhp or 150bhp petrol engines, a 115bhp diesel or a 100bhp bi-fuel unit, which can run on petrol and LPG. 

Four-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox are also available, as with the standard Duster. Range-topping cars, with an SE Blue diesel engine and four-wheel drive, cost £22,445.

The Duster is Dacia’s second-most popular model, just behind the smaller Dacia Sandero. For the year to date, Dacia has sold 111,323 units across Europe.

The Extreme SE also marks a return for what was one of the model’s most popular specification levels. When the previous Extreme SE model was available, it claimed 20% of the model's overall sales.

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Logan Mcv 1.0 SCe Comfort Euro 6 5dr
2019
£8,190
39,262miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Duster 1.6 SCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,480
17,678miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia DUSTER 1.3 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£13,500
25,027miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia DUSTER 1.0 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£12,999
17,154miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia SANDERO STEPWAY 1.0 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2022
£14,999
19,613miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia SANDERO STEPWAY 1.0 TCe Prestige Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£14,999
9,953miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia SANDERO 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£10,999
12,289miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia SANDERO STEPWAY 0.9 TCe Comfort Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£10,350
22,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero Stepway 1.5 DCi Ambiance Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£9,810
15,897miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
bmw x7 xdrive40i 01 cornering
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
BMW X7 xDrive40i 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive

View all latest drives