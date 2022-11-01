Dacia Duster Extreme SE special edition returns to line-up

The Dacia Duster Extreme SE edition will return to top the model’s line-up, this time showcasing the firm’s newly updated visual identity, including a new Dacia logo.

Previously on sale in February this year, the updated special edition is now available to order, with deliveries starting in the first quarter of next year.

Prices start from £18,295 - a slight increase over the previous special edition.

The Extreme SE specification injects some extra flair into the Duster’s exterior and interior design, and the equipment level is based on the previous range-topping Journey specification.

It will sit above the entry-level Essential and mid-range Expression models in the line-up.

Standard equipment includes an 8.0in infotainment system, keyless entry, a reversing camera, heated front seats and automatic air conditioning.

Among the design changes are new orange accents for the roof bars, door mirrors and Duster lettering on the rear of the car. It also gains 17in black alloy wheels.

Inside, the Duster Extreme SE receives chrome air vent surrounds with orange trim, orange door inserts and contrasting upholstering stitching.

Drivers can spec their Duster Extreme SE with a choice of 90bhp, 130bhp or 150bhp petrol engines, a 115bhp diesel or a 100bhp bi-fuel unit, which can run on petrol and LPG.

Four-wheel drive and a dual-clutch automatic gearbox are also available, as with the standard Duster. Range-topping cars, with an SE Blue diesel engine and four-wheel drive, cost £22,445.

The Duster is Dacia’s second-most popular model, just behind the smaller Dacia Sandero. For the year to date, Dacia has sold 111,323 units across Europe.

The Extreme SE also marks a return for what was one of the model’s most popular specification levels. When the previous Extreme SE model was available, it claimed 20% of the model's overall sales.